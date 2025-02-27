• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Kia EV3.

Barcelona, Spain – As part of the activities surrounding the latest Kia EV Day, which took place this year in Tarragona, Spain, Kia gave us the opportunity to test-drive one of the next two EVs it is planning to launch in Canada in the coming months. The EV3 will be followed (or preceded) by the Kia EV5 (Kia Canada being not yet ready to say in what order the two models will launch), just recently presented for the Canadian market. Both are tentatively set to arrive on our market in the spring or summer of 2025.

Together they will significantly expand Kia’s EV lineup, which already includes the EV6 and EV9 models, not to mention the all-electric version of the Niro.

The 2026 Kia EV3, charging | Photo: Kia

2026 Kia EV3 – What’s new?

Everything of course, this being an all-new model to us (Note that it is already on the market in Europe, and was in fact already named best 'Small Crossover' at the 2025 UK Car of the Year (UKCOTY) Awards).

As a smaller all-electric SUV, the EV3 is facing some headwinds as it readies its assault on North America. Sales of EVs in general have continued to grow, but not at the pace projected by most automakers and industry watchers a couple of years ago. Roughly the same overall size as Kia’s own Niro EV), it may be on the small side to make a huge dent in the U.S.

The 2026 Kia EV3, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2026 Kia EV3 – 8.5/10

But Canada is not the U.S., of course; among the many differences is our greater friendliness to small models. Especially when they’re this nicely styled, because while at 4,300 mm in length the EV3 might be just slightly shorter than the Niro, it’s much more of a looker. Its lines are more modern and many design elements look like appropriately softened and scaled down versions of what you see on the upcoming EV5 and the even larger EV9.

With its square wheel arches, clean, sharp lighting, simple lines and vertical front grille-less grille, the EV3 is boxy but not too boxy, trendy but not too trendy. It’s anyone’s guess whether this design will age well, but we tend to think it will.

The 2026 Kia EV3, interior | Photo: Kia

Interior

The other difference with the Niro is in the greater interior space provided here. Impressively, space inside is the same as in the European Sportage (which granted is smaller than our North American model, but still).

In a nutshell, and most relevantly to potential customers familiar with Kia’s products, this EV is an improvement in every important way over the Niro EV, and not just with its looks.

Our test drive, basically a straight run between Barcelona and the former bullring in Tarragona that served to host Kia EV Day, didn’t put the vehicle through the widest range of tests, but it was enough to demonstrate the comfort of the seats and the generally positive ergonomics of the dash and central console layout. We weren’t quite sure what advantage the slide-out arm rest provides exactly (our guess: none when driving, but you can put a laptop on it when stopped).

The driver data screen and multimedia display (both 12.3 inches) are housed together in a long rectangular display that thankfully doesn’t appear oversized for this vehicle.

The 2026 Kia EV3, multimedia screen | Photo: Kia

The 2026 Kia EV3, cargo area | Photo: Kia

Behind the passenger area is a fairly large trunk for the vehicle’s dimensions, providing 460 litres of cargo space with seats in place, and 1,250 with them down. There’s also a small 25-litre frunk, good for a cable and a doodad or two.

Technology in the 2026 Kia EV3

Kia’s mission with the EV3 was to bring the tech introduced in the EV9 SUV into a smaller segment. And so we find here goodies like a digital key 2.0, Kia’s AI Assistant using ChatGPT and bi-directional charging that allows owners to charge external devices and appliances.

The 2026 Kia EV3, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrains of the 2026 Kia EV3 – 8.0/10

The EV3 is the first small Kia EV to be developed using the E-GMP platform, and it uses a 400V system. System output is 201 hp and 208 lb-ft of torque. Recharging on a DC fast-charging station should take around 30 minutes to get from 10 to 80 percent of full charge, or about 10-12 minutes faster than the Niro EV, which uses the same 400V system.

There will be two versions of the EV3 offered in Canada, a standard-range version (FWD) and a long-range variant. On the European cycle, the first delivers 436 km of range, the second 605 km. That should translate into about 375 km and 520 km respectively in North America, but official figures haven’t been released yet.

While in Europe consumers only have a single-motor FWD configuration available to them, Kia is going to market a dual-motor AWD variant, and Canada will get it.

One-pedal driving is possible via the new and improved i-Pedal 3.0 system, with four levels, and that will help prolong range in most cases thanks to regenerative braking

Note that Kia is working on a more performance-oriented GT version of the EV3, which is already in on-road testing. There is no timeline yet on when that might debut. Stay tuned.

The 2026 Kia EV3, on the road | Photo: Kia

Driving the 2026 Kia EV3 - 8.0/10

As mentioned, our drive was short and straightforward, and we look forward to driving the model over a longer period, in more varied conditions and, of course, in WINTER, which will deliver a truer picture of its qualities and appropriateness to Canadian motorists. But here’s what we can say with certainty:

This doesn’t feel like a heavy vehicle like some EVs can; in other words, it has a powertrain to match its size and weight. As expected, the EV3 has great acceleration off the line, when accelerating from 60 to 80 km/h and when merging onto highways, say. Less expected was the way it doesn’t lose breath when you’re taking it from 100 to 120.

That’s likely helped by its 0.267 co-efficient of drag, which belies the vertical snout and is possible in part by the fitted underbody panel covering most of the vehicle’s bottom, as well as the Active Air Flap behind the model’s front grille that adjusts to limit drag at higher speeds.

The 2026 Kia EV3, wheel | Photo: Kia

While still principally an urban car, in other words, this EV3 has the chops to be a perfectly suitable road tripper (charging infrastructure permitting) and longer-commute vehicle. It hugs the road well, which we were able to confirm on a winding stretch of road along the Spanish coast, and the steering is crisp, if not overly communicative regarding what’s happening under the wheels.

Visibility out the smallish rear window is not fantastic, but it’s not terrible either – we’ve seen worse.

The 2026 Kia EV3, rear | Photo: Kia

The final word

It is wonderful to see a serious effort made at making available a more accessible, sanely dimensioned quality EV to North American smaller families. We don’t know the price point for Canada just yet, but with the EV3 retailing starting at 36,000 euros on the Old Continent, we can expect somewhere in the mid-40s in Canadian dollars. Which is still not a bargain but it would place the EV3 ahead of its only real all-electric rival currently on the market in Canada, the Volvo EX30 (MSRP: $53,700).

If the price is reasonable, however, this could constitute a very attractive option for EV buyers. The EV3 is well-proportioned, well-decked out, roomy and comfortable and up-to-date technologically.

Competitors of the 2026 Kia EV3

- Chevrolet Equinox EV

- Volvo EX30