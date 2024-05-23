Kia EV3 Production Version Unveiled

• Kia unveils the production version of its EV3 electric SUV.

Kia surprised many at the Los Angeles Auto Show last November with two small electric SUV concepts. What’s more, it was pretty apparent the EV3 and EV4 shown there were close to production. Today Kia unveiled the final version of the EV3.

Sales of the EV3 begin in July in South Korea, with Europe set to get the electric model in the second half of 2024. North America will follow. No formal date has been confirmed, but rumours suggest a 2026 model. We’ll have to wait and see.

Kia EV3, front | Photo: Kia

The images reveal that the futuristic lines of the concept have transitioned to the production version. And at 169 inches in length, the EV3 is very compact. Its dimensions are similar to those of the Volvo EX30 and the new Mini Aceman unveiled this year.

Many consumers ready to take the leap to electric have been waiting for smaller electric models, and a product like the EV3 should attract a sizeable clientele.

Kia EV3, profile | Photo: Kia

The Kia EV3 is built on Hyundai's flexible E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform), a structure also used for the EV6 and EV9, as well as some Hyundai and Genesis models.

The standard version comes with a 58.3 kWh battery. The long-range variant features an 81.4 kWh battery. In both cases, power comes from a single 201-horsepower electric motor.

With the larger battery, Kia promises a range of 372 miles (599 km) on the European WLTP cycle, which is about 20-25 percent more generous than the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) cycle used in the U.S. North American buyers can expect something over 300 miles, or more than 500 km.

For charging, Kia estimates a time of 31 minutes to go from 10- to 80-percent charge.

Kia EV3, from above | Photo: Kia

In terms of design, the lines of the larger EV9 are easily recognizable. Given positive reaction overall to the style of the EV9, the EV3 could have its fans.

Kia EV3, interior | Photo: Kia

Kia EV3, lower central console | Photo: Kia

Inside, designers have opted for a digital display with a large screen (two 12.3-inch units combined) that includes all the information from the instrument cluster and the multimedia system. The style is futuristic there as well.

For the rest, we’ll have to wait for details regarding the arrival of this model in our market.

Kia EV3, first row | Photo: Kia

Kia EV3, rear | Photo: Kia