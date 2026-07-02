2027 Kia Niro: New Look, New Tech

With the departure of the Soul from Kia’s lineup, the South Korean brand is looking to the refreshed 2027 Kia Niro to bridge the gap for those buyers who are budget-minded and eco-conscious, but still hesitant to take the all-electric plunge with the brand’s new EV3.

2027 Kia Niro – What’s new?

Undergoing its first major facelift since its second-generation debut for the 2022 model-year, the subcompact crossover arrives with a cleaner look, updated and upgraded tech and a streamlined mechanical identity.

| Photo: Kia

Design of the 2027 Kia Niro

Kia has applied a more sophisticated take on its Opposites United design language to the 2027 Niro. The front fascia sheds its previously busy details for a smoother aesthetic, anchored by new vertical headlights and the brand’s distinct Star Map signature lighting.

Reminiscent of the larger Sorento, the revised front and rear bumpers make for a wider, more confident road presence. Notably, Kia has eliminated the controversial black side blade on the exterior, opting for a cleaner profile.

Buyers can also choose between newly introduced paint options like Ivory Silver and Sunset Beige, with wheel sizes ranging from 16 inches on core models up to 18 inches on the top-tier trim.

Note that these details apply to the U.S. offer, and that there might be mild differences in the Canadian product offering, still to be announced.

| Photo: Kia

| Photo: Kia

Interior of the 2027 Kia Niro

Inside, the cabin revolves around a newly standard 12.3-inch curved infotainment display running Kia’s next-generation Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC). An available matching 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster pairs seamlessly with the touchscreen, replacing the standard 4-inch display to create an immersive, panoramic screen setup.

| Photo: Kia

Technology in the 2027 Kia Niro

The upgraded system introduces over-the-air updates, standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an active AI Assistant. Certain trims offer in-car entertainment options, granting access to streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube.

On the safety front, the 2027 model adds Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2, Highway Drive Assist 2 and an available 360-degree surround-view monitor on the SX Touring.

| Photo: Kia

Powertrain of the 2027 Kia Niro

In the U.S., Kia has officially discontinued the Niro PHEV and Niro EV, choosing to route EV shoppers toward the upcoming Kia EV3. Kia Canada is following the same approach, at least in regards to the PHEV. As for the Niro EV, it remains to be seen what Kia Canada’s plans are for our market. The division has not definitively closed the door on keeping it alive here, not least because it has proven far more popular with Canadian than American consumers. Stay tuned.

For now, we know this: the sole powertrain sure to be part of the 2027 offering is a 1.6L 4-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, outputting a combined 139 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed exclusively to the front wheels via a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission; all-wheel drive is still not an option.

While official EPA numbers are pending, the crossover is expected to match the previous standard hybrid's efficiency (4.4L/100 km combined).

Sales of the 2027 Kia Niro are expected to begin this summer. We should have more details regarding the exact Canadian product offering in the coming days or weeks.

| Photo: Kia

| Photo: Kia

| Photo: Kia

| Photo: Kia

| Photo: Kia

| Photo: Kia

| Photo: Kia

| Photo: Kia

| Photo: Kia