Los Angeles 2025: 2027 Kia Telluride Turns to Hybrid Power

Kia unveiled the second-generation 2027 Telluride this week at the 2025 AutoMobility LA show (formerly the Los Angeles Auto Show). The new iteration of the three-row SUV will arrive at dealerships in North America in early 2026.

This new model initiates a major shift with the abandonment of the traditional V6 engine in favour of more modern powertrains, most notably a hybrid version. In that, it follows the lead of its close cousin the Hyundai Palisade, which received a hybrid configuration for 2026.

2027 Kia Telluride HEV, front | Photo: Kia

Powertrains of the 2027 Kia Telluride

The 2027 Telluride abandons the 291-hp V6 for a 2.5L turbocharged engine developing 274 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. A turbo hybrid model completes the offering, marrying this engine with a 1.65-kWh lithium-ion battery and electric motors for a combined total of 329 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque, representing notable power gains compared to the previous generation.

This hybrid system displays an estimated consumption of about 6.7L/100 km and a range of around 965 km.

2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro, in profile | Photo: Kia

For versions equipped with the turbocharged engine, Kia offers front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive options. The most rugged version, the Telluride X-Pro, is distinguished by an electronic limited-slip differential (E-LSD). This system offers adjustable torque distribution between the axles and laterally, complemented by a 50/50 central lock for optimal off-road traction.

The X-Pro version also increases ground clearance to 231 mm} and is equipped with wider all-terrain tires, multi-terrain modes, and a "Ground View Monitor" system for increased visibility during slow trail driving. On the towing front, the turbocharged version can pull up to 5,000 lb, while the hybrid version is announced for 4,500 lb.

2027 Kia Telluride HEV, from above | Photo: Kia

Design of the 2027 Kia Telluride

The 2027 Telluride adopts a boxy and muscular look, with clean surfaces, a wider hood, and an imposing silhouette highlighted by flared fenders. The grille evolves depending on the version, moving from a partially blind vertical style on standard models to a more aggressive, mesh grille, integrating anchor points for winches on the X-Pro version.

2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro, interior | Photo: Kia

Interior

The wheelbase is extended by nearly 3 inches to generate more space in the second and third rows, as well as increased cargo volume.

The dashboard is inspired by the Kia EV9’s dash design, integrating two 12.3-inch screens, a column-mounted shift lever to free up the centre console and a modernized steering wheel.

2027 Kia Telluride HEV, seating | Photo: Kia

The 2027 Telluride emphasizes comfort. The front seats feature, as an option, heating functions, leg rests and massaging capabilities. The tri-zone climate control works independently across the three rows. Safety is reinforced by a rigid body structure and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems.

Technology in the 2027 Kia Telluride

The vehicle offers keyless access via smartphone or smartwatch, customizable screens with varied themes and the ability to stream multimedia content like YouTube or Netflix while in motion (driver excepted, of course).

2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro, screens | Photo: Kia

The new Telluride also features the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), a connected system that notably allows over-the-air updates and offers full compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Production is set for the Kia West Point plant in Georgia, with commercial launch scheduled for early 2026 in the U.S. and Canada.

The Telluride will be available in several trim levels: LX, S, EX, SX and SX-Prestige, as well as the specialized X-Line and X-Pro versions, with the latter focusing on all-terrain driving. Those are the U.S. trims, to be clear, and we await confirmation as to whether the Kia offering will be the same in Canada.

