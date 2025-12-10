• The 2027 Kia Seltos is unveiled.

Kia continues its busy ways with the 2027 Seltos, a key model for the brand in Canada. Lengthened and widened to offer a little more passenger and cargo space, the second-generation Seltos remains a subcompact SUV but adopts a significantly more modern look. The gas-only version will kick things off on the market, followed, for the first time for the model, by a hybrid variant.

2027 Kia Seltos – What's new?

Unveiled in the last few hours during a global presentation, the new Seltos is based on an entirely revamped platform and features a modernized interior, several additional driver assistance aids and new technologies such as an AI assistant and a digital key via phone.

The LX, EX, SX, and X-Line trims remain, but they welcome a new GT-Line version.

An important model for Kia

Positioned between the Niro and the Sportage, the Seltos has been a massive success since its arrival in Canada in 2021. Kia plans to sell 430,000 units of this new generation in the first year, including 130,000 in North America.

The models destined for Canada will be assembled in South Korea.

Design of the 2027 Kia Seltos

In terms of style, the 2027 Seltos almost flirts with the visual language of an EV via vertical headlights integrated into the grille, "star map" lighting, welcome light animation, a floating roofline and flush door handles inspired by electric models.

At the rear, a new, slimmer light bar and a redesigned hands-free tailgate modernize the whole package. New wheels ranging from 16 to 19 inches, as well as new colours—possibly including a matte red—complete the transformation.

Powertrains of the 2027 Kia Seltos

While awaiting Canadian details, we expect to find the same engines as the current Seltos: a 2.0L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder with 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque in 2WD or 4WD versions with a CVT, and a 1.6L turbo good for 195 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, 8-speed automatic transmission and 4WD.

Kia is also preparing a hybrid Seltos but is currently keeping specifications details and launch schedule to itself.

The manufacturer does confirm the model will receive intelligent regenerative braking based on traffic and navigation, a V2L function allowing external devices to be powered and be offered in "most markets," presumably including Canada.

An entirely revised cabin

According to Kia, interior space is up compared to the outgoing model, although North American data has not been finalized. The rear seats can recline up to 12 degrees, the driver's seat offers a "relaxation" mode and a panoramic sunroof will be offered. Harman Kardon or Bose audio systems are also on the list.

The redesigned presentation includes a new dashboard, revisited steering wheel, loop-design door handles and, most notably, a 30-inch panoramic screen combining instrumentation and multimedia. The Seltos will also switch to a column-mounted gear selector.

Depending on the markets, we might see a head-up display, AI integration powered by ChatGPT, streaming and video game functions and 64-colour ambient lighting.

Technology of the 2027 Kia Seltos

The list of technological equipment is growing, including highway driving assist with lane change, automatic emergency braking, safe exit warning, 360-degree camera, parking assist with rear braking and remote parking using the key fob.

A popular model for Kia

The Seltos might be small but it’s big for Kia in Canada - only the Sportage is more popular. Kia's boldness and its well-equipped models continue to strike a chord here, and if the price is right, success is guaranteed.

