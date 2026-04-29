A new chapter begins for the C-Class as we meet the all-electric 2027 Mercedes-Benz C 400 4MATIC.

Mercedes-Benz takes the next step in the recalibration of its electric vehicle strategy with the debut of the all-electric C-Class. Having chucked out the window the EQ nomenclature apposed to its previous generation of EVs, the German luxury automaker has also pushed the restart button on its design strategy for the format.

The reset doesn’t end at names and looks, however. The new C-Class aims to fix past missteps with a focus on range, cutting-edge software and a sportier driving character. The lineup launches with the C 400 4MATIC Electric.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Powertrain of the 2027 Mercedes-Benz C 400 4MATIC

First model out of the gate for the new C-Class is the C 400 4MATIC Electric, a dual-motor powerhouse delivering 482 hp. This output allows the sedan to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. To maximize efficiency, the front motor can decouple when not needed, reducing axle losses by 90 percent.

Interestingly, Mercedes has equipped the rear axle with a two-speed transmission — a rarity for the EV format — optimized for both low-speed city punch and high-speed highway cruising.

Charging is equally aggressive. Utilizing an 800-volt architecture, the C-Class supports peak DC fast charging of 330 kW. Mercedes claims that drivers can add 274 km of EPA-estimated range in as little as 10 minutes.

Range

Aerodynamics play a central role in the car's design, which features a coupe-like arcing roofline and a low drag coefficient of 0.22Cd. Based on the European WLTP cycle estimated range of 760 km, North American drivers can expect 650 km of range from the 94.5-kWh usable battery. While this handily beats many current rivals, the model finds itself in a direct arms race with the newly unveiled BMW i3, which boasts even higher range figures.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The interior

The new electric C-Class has a 2,962-mm wheelbase, nearly 100 mm longer than the combustion version, which translates into increased legroom and headroom inside. But mostly, the cabin is a showcase for the 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, powered by the new MB.OS. This system integrates generative AI from ChatGPT-4o and Google Gemini to act as a virtual assistant.

Up above, the available Sky Control panoramic roof features 162 illuminated star elements etched into the glass, which can switch to opaque at the touch of a button. For the eco-conscious, Mercedes is also offering a third-party certified vegan interior, a first for its class.

To ensure the EV lives up to the C-Class legacy of comfort, Mercedes offers an optional Agility & Comfort Package. This adds AIRMATIC air suspension and rear-axle steering (up to 4.5 degrees), which shrinks the turning circle to 11.2 metres. The car also features a One-Box braking system capable of 300 kW of energy recuperation, designed to maintain a consistent pedal feel even during ABS engagement.

While Mercedes-Benz has officially pulled the drapes off this global model, Canadian-specific pricing, equipment and launch timing have not yet been announced. However, given the importance of the C-Class in the Canadian market, a late 2026 or early 2027 arrival is widely anticipated.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz