At Mercedes-Benz, the road to electrification has often felt long and winding. With the unveiling of the new all-electric C-Class in South Korea, perhaps today’s the day the German luxury automaker shows it’s found it way.

The years of experimenting with the EQ sub-brand and its distinctively bulbous, futuristic silhouettes behind it, Mercedes looks to return to what it does best: blending cutting-edge innovation with the storied heritage of its most famous nameplates.

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Design of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Electric

The most striking aspect of the newcomer is its name and face. Dropping the EQ prefix, the vehicle is simply the C-Class Electric, signaling its integration into the core lineup. Moving away from the so-called – and much maligned - jellybean styling of the EQE and EQS, this sedan adopts a more conventional and prestigious profile.

With its imposing, upright “grille”, the front end draws deliberate inspiration from Stuttgart’s great classics, for example the W108 and W111 of the 1960s. No surprise, the tech isn’t retro at all, but firmly in the future. For example, the new C-Class Electric get optional 1,050 illuminated pixels for custom light signatures, while the panoramic roof is embedded with 162 glowing stars.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Powertrain of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Electric

Underneath the sleek bodywork sits the MB.EA platform, an 800-volt architecture designed specifically for EVs. The launch model, the C 400 4MATIC, utilizes a dual-motor system producing 482 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain allows the sedan to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in a brisk 3.9 seconds.

To maximize efficiency, Mercedes has introduced clever mechanical solutions. The front motor can disconnect during steady cruising to save energy, while the rear motor features a unique two-speed transmission. Much like a high-end sports car, first gear handles rapid acceleration, while second gear optimizes highway efficiency.

Range and charging

Efficiency is the focus here. Equipped with a 94-kWh lithium-ion battery, the C-Class Electric boasts a range of 762 km on the European WLTP cycle. For North American buyers, this will translate to roughly 600 to 650 km under EPA testing.

Charging speed is equally impressive. Thanks to the 800-volt system, the C-Class Electric supports DC fast charging at up to 330 kW. This allows drivers to add roughly 250 km of range in just 10 minutes, with a 10- to 80-percent charge completed in 22 minutes.

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The interior

Inside, the cabin is dominated by an (optional) 39-inch Hyperscreen that spans nearly the entire width of the dashboard. Running the latest Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) with integrated AI and ChatGPT-based voice controls, the interface is as smart as it is large, the company promises.

Still, despite the digital focus, Mercedes has retained tactile favourites like round silver-rimmed vents and door-mounted seat controls.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes promises the most spacious C-Class produced to date. The dedicated EV platform it’s built on allowed for extending the wheelbase by 97 mm compared with the gas-engine model. Legroom for both rows, but particularly in front, is increased by the greater distance between the axles (now 2,962 mm).

The electric architecture of the new C-Class allows for a 101-litre "frunk" (front trunk) to complement the 470-litre rear cargo area. With optional rear-wheel steering and a towing capacity of 1.8 tonnes, the electric C-Class is positioned as a versatile daily driver.

The C-Class Electric is expected to arrive in North American showrooms in the first half of 2027. When it does, it will engage in a battle royale with BMW’s new i3 electric sedan, most notably.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz