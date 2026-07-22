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2027 Nissan Z: Price Cut and a Manual NISMO for Canada

2027 Nissan Z NISMO | Photo: Nissan
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Derek Boshouwers
 The base Z Sport now carries an MSRP of $49,998 CAD.

Arriving in Canadian dealerships before summer's end, the refreshed 2027 Nissan Z sports car introduces a welcome price drop on its entry-level trim alongside enthusiast-focused mechanical updates. 

2027 Nissan Z – Versions and pricing in Canada

The entry point to Nissan’s two-door sports car gets more accessible for 2027. The base Z Sport now carries a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $49,998 CAD, marking a full $1,000 reduction compared to the 2026 model. Buyers can choose between the 6-speed manual (6MT) or the 9-speed automatic (9AT) at no extra cost. 

Moving up the ladder, the mid-tier Z Performance starts at $62,998 CAD, while the range-topping, high-output Z NISMO comes in at $76,998 CAD. 

2027 Nissan Z Performance
2027 Nissan Z Performance | Photo: Nissan

2027 Nissan Z – What’s new?

The most significant news for driving purists centers on the flagship NISMO. Addressing widespread feedback following its initial automatic-only launch, Nissan has added a 6-speed manual transmission to the NISMO for 2027. Equipped with a shorter shift lever throw and a reworked clutch built to handle its 420-hp, 389 lb-ft twin-turbo V6, the manual option delivers the tactile engagement track enthusiasts demanded. 

Furthermore, all NISMO models adopt lighter two-piece iron-aluminum brake rotors derived from the GT-R, shedding 19 pounds of unsprung weight while enhancing track cooling. 

| Photo: Nissan

Design of the 2027 Nissan Z

Across the lineup, the 2027 Z receives subtle visual nods to its lineage. A new Z badge replaces the Nissan logo on the nose, while Sport and Performance trims gain a body-coloured bar across the front grille. The Performance grade adds 19-inch forged wheels and debuts a retro-inspired Shinkai Green Pearl Metallic paint paired with a black roof.

| Photo: Nissan
| Photo: Nissan
| Photo: Nissan
| Photo: Nissan
| Photo: Nissan
| Photo: Nissan
| Photo: Nissan
Derek Boshouwers
Derek Boshouwers
Automotive expert
  • Over 8 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 50 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 30 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

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