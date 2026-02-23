Revised 2027 Nissan Z Will Be Offered in Small Quantities

Nissan is offering a revised Z for the 2027 model-year, with most of the revisions having to do with the exterior design. But it’s being reported, via the Nissan Z Club online forum, that the Japanese automaker will be producing the new model at a trickle.

Essentially, documents shown to dealers reveal that Nissan, currently in cost-cutting mode, is using a build-to-order strategy for what is after all a niche model. U.S. dealers are being allocated fewer than three cars per dealer on average for the entire 2027 model-year. It’s not known what that means for Canadian dealers, but we can assume the 2027 Nissan Z will be hard to get hold of for buyers here.

| Photo: Nissan

2027 Nissan Z – What’s new?

The tweaked Z was first introduced at the Tokyo Motor Show this past January. Changes include a new front bumper and grille, some suspension and brake tweaks and 19-inch wheels. Nissan is also bringing back the attractive green paint finish you see in the images, though there will almost surely be other choices in the offering. There’s also a new tan interior available.

The front end will be sporting a simplified Z badge instead of the Nissan logo. Little changes at the back.

| Photo: Nissan

| Photo: Nissan

The 2027 Nissan Z Nismo, meanwhile, finally gets the clamoured-for manual gearbox, with a shorter shift and stiffer feel. The engine and chassis tuning are different in this variant, which also gets its own clutch.

Nissan sold just under 5,500 units of the current Z in the U.S. last year (and 556 in Canada). That total might be hard to match with the new edition, given the apparent restricted production volume. Someone on the Nissan Z Club online forum did some math and extrapolated that with 1,082 brand dealers in the U.S., each getting three units, that would make a maximum sales total of under 3,300 Zs next year.

The revised 2027 Nissan Z is expected to debut in Japan this coming summer, and a few months later elsewhere. The first units are expected at Canadian dealers towards the end of 2026.