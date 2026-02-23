Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Revised 2027 Nissan Z Will Be Offered in Small Quantities

2027 Nissan Z (Japan) | Photo: Nissan
Obtain the best financial rate for your car loan at Automobile En DirectTecnic
Derek Boshouwers
 U.S. dealers will reportedly be allotted only three units each of the new Z – for the year.

Nissan is offering a revised Z for the 2027 model-year, with most of the revisions having to do with the exterior design. But it’s being reported, via the Nissan Z Club online forum, that the Japanese automaker will be producing the new model at a trickle.

Essentially, documents shown to dealers reveal that Nissan, currently in cost-cutting mode, is using a build-to-order strategy for what is after all a niche model. U.S. dealers are being allocated fewer than three cars per dealer on average for the entire 2027 model-year. It’s not known what that means for Canadian dealers, but we can assume the 2027 Nissan Z will be hard to get hold of for buyers here.

| Photo: Nissan

2027 Nissan Z – What’s new?

The tweaked Z was first introduced at the Tokyo Motor Show this past January. Changes include a new front bumper and grille, some suspension and brake tweaks and 19-inch wheels. Nissan is also bringing back the attractive green paint finish you see in the images, though there will almost surely be other choices in the offering. There’s also a new tan interior available.

The front end will be sporting a simplified Z badge instead of the Nissan logo. Little changes at the back.

| Photo: Nissan
| Photo: Nissan

The 2027 Nissan Z Nismo, meanwhile, finally gets the clamoured-for manual gearbox, with a shorter shift and stiffer feel. The engine and chassis tuning are different in this variant, which also gets its own clutch.

Nissan sold just under 5,500 units of the current Z in the U.S. last year (and 556 in Canada). That total might be hard to match with the new edition, given the apparent restricted production volume. Someone on the Nissan Z Club online forum did some math and extrapolated that with 1,082 brand dealers in the U.S., each getting three units, that would make a maximum sales total of under 3,300 Zs next year.

The revised 2027 Nissan Z is expected to debut in Japan this coming summer, and a few months later elsewhere. The first units are expected at Canadian dealers towards the end of 2026.

Derek Boshouwers
Derek Boshouwers
Automotive expert
  • Over 8 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 50 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 30 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 