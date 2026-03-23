You may recall, we first got a sneak peek at the mildly refreshed 2027 Nissan Z when it was presented in Japan this past January. Now, specific details for the Canadian market have been announced.

Here are the key takeaways regarding the new 2027 Nissan Z, which by the way will make its North American premiere next week at the New York International Auto Show.

| Photo: Nissan

A manual gearbox

The most highly anticipated update for the 2027 Z is the availability of the 6-speed manual transmission for the Nismo trim. Since the model's redesign, the Nismo version could not be ordered with a stick shift in Canada; it was exclusively paired with the 9-speed auto transmission. Driving enthusiasts are surely delighted.

Nissan notes that the new manual-equipped Z Nismo features specific tuning to ensure a sharper, more responsive throttle.

| Photo: Nissan

New brakes and front-end weight reduction

The new Z Nismo features dual-material iron-aluminum brake rotors sourced directly from the GT-R. This upgrade has reduced overall weight by 19 lb. Consequently, the front suspension has been recalibrated to account for this change.

| Photo: Nissan

Fresh look for Sport and Performance trims

The Sport and Performance versions of the Z get a subtle redesign for 2027. The bumper and front grille have been tweaked, and the Nissan logo has been replaced by the Z letter.

Other aesthetic updates include a new 19-inch wheel design. The exterior paint palette has also been expanded with the addition of Shinkai Green Pearl Metallic. Inside, a Tan interior colour is now available as an option.

The 2027 Nissan Z is expected to arrive at Canadian dealerships as early as this summer. Pricing details will be announced shortly.

Auto123 will be on-site next week to provide close-up coverage of all the reveals at the New York International Auto Show. Stay tuned for our full coverage.

| Photo: Nissan

| Photo: Nissan

| Photo: Nissan

| Photo: Nissan