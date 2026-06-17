Porsche has debuted the updated 2027 Taycan, which features a number of driver-centric innovations, including most notably a simulated multi-gear system. That of course contrasts with the wider, long-term industry trend away from manual gearboxes on gas-engine vehicles.

E-Shift and emotive sound

The most significant talking point for the 2027 Taycan is the introduction of E-Shift, a system by which Porsche wants to inject more mechanical soul into its high-performance EV. The system is available across all variants and fitted as standard on the range-topping Turbo GT, Porsche promises a multisensory experience that simulates the tactile engagement of a traditional combustion engine.

| Photo: Porsche

Drivers can choose between automatic and manual modes, the latter allowing them to click through eight virtual gears using paddles mounted behind the GT Sport steering wheel. Rather than just changing the pitch of an artificial noise, E-Shift provides perceptible shift motions, gear-specific drag torque that mimics engine braking and a virtual rev limiter.

The illusion is accompanied by a reinterpreted Porsche Electric Sport Sound system that dynamically alters the cabin and exterior acoustic signature based on throttle load and wheel speed. Another experience enhancer is found in the digital instrument cluster, which gains a virtual rev counter and a gear indicator with a functional shift light.

For those not charmed by this simulated onslaught, Porsche says E-Shift can be easily toggled or fully deactivated via a dedicated mode switch on the steering wheel.

| Photo: Porsche

Performance of the 2027 Porsche Taycan

All that aside, Porsche did focus as well on how the vehicle actually performs. For one, it has streamlined the technical specifications for entry-level buyers. The 2027 Taycan 4S variants now come equipped with the premium Performance Battery Plus as standard equipment. The previous 89-kWh base battery pack is gone, and now all 4S models use the larger 105-kWh battery pack.

That upgrade pushes the vehicle's standard range to 475 km (up from the previous base range of 406 km).

Charging performance sees a parallel improvement. On compatible 800-volt DC fast-charging stations, the maximum charge rating climbs from 270 kW to 320 kW. This allows drivers to charge the 105-kWh battery from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes.

The passenger-side fender now features a native NACS DC fast-charging port; Porsche will include a CCS adapter for non-Tesla stations. The driver-side fender retains its standard J1772 AC port for home and destination charging. Note that the track-focused Taycan Turbo GT with the Weissach Package is the sole model not to feature this dual-port layout.

| Photo: Porsche

Interior of the 2027 Porsche Taycan

The interior of the 2027 Taycan receives a technological update via the new Porsche Digital Interaction operating concept. Powered by a new Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system boasting five times the computing power of its predecessor, the infotainment setup offers faster response times and improved menu transitions.

The system features a minimalist layout with customizable smartphone-like widgets and a Themes app that alters the digital colour scheme to match the vehicle’s ambient lighting. A 3D rendering of the Taycan (matching the customer's exact exterior paint colour) sits at the centre of the display, allowing drivers to tap various areas of the virtual car to control physical vehicle functions.

| Photo: Porsche

| Photo: Porsche

The voice-command ecosystem is upgraded with an AI-supported Voice Pilot. This virtual assistant understands natural conversation, accommodates follow-up questions without users having to repeat Hey Porsche, and can execute complex commands like opening the electric charging flap.

Smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto has been expanded, and the wireless phone charging tray now incorporates a magnetic ring mount pushing 25 watts of power; with that, charging devices roughly 1.5 times faster than before.

Track package

Taycan Turbo GT models equipped with the Weissach Package can now be ordered straight from the factory with an optional Manthey Kit. This adds aggressive aerodynamic components, a revised wheel-and-tire package, larger front brakes and bespoke suspension and powertrain tuning.

Visual personalization also expands with 16 new colours added to the Paint to Sample catalog, bringing the total to 153 choices.

| Photo: Porsche

2027 Porsche Taycan – Canadian lineup and pricing

The Canadian lineup for the new model-year comprises the following:

- Taycan 4S

- Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

- Taycan GTS

- Taycan Turbo

- Taycan Turbo S

- Taycan Turbo GT

Pricing for the 2027 Porsche Taycan starts at $142,600 CAD for the Taycan 4S. Canadian deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.