2027 Ram Power Wagon Welcomes Cummins Diesel Engine

| Photo: Ram

Detroit, MI — Customers have been demanding it for years, and Ram has finally delivered. The manufacturer recently unveiled in Detroit the first-ever 2027 Ram Power Wagon equipped with the legendary Cummins turbodiesel block.

The Cummins, finally

The 6.7L Cummins HO inline-six develops 430 hp and, more importantly, an impressive 1,075 lb-ft of torque — a value that propels it to the top of its segment. Ram thus preserves the Power Wagon’s status as the most capable off-road full-size truck while adding significantly increased towing capacity and range.

According to Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis, marrying the Power Wagon to the Cummins engine meets the exact expectations of the brand's faithful: combining off-road robustness with the best diesel engine in the HD (Heavy Duty) category.

| Photo: Ram

| Photo: Ram

A real tough guy, built for Canada

The 2027 diesel Power Wagon features full underbody skid plates, 34-inch all-terrain tyres and 20-inch wheels in a satin black finish. It retains its front and rear solid axles with locking differentials and benefits from exclusive Bilstein suspension with a disconnecting sway bar — an ideal asset for the rugged trails of the North.

Thanks to its 117-litre tank, Ram announces a range of approximately 1,000 km, a major advantage for those wanting to venture far from Canada’s major centres.

|

Muscular style and cutting-edge tech

Offered exclusively in a 4x4 Crew Cab configuration with a 6-foot bed, the Power Wagon boasts 13.2 inches of ground clearance and approach and departure angles worthy of a true expedition vehicle.

| Photo: Ram

Inside, the luxurious environment of the Heavy Duty range remains, featuring a standard 12-inch Uconnect 5 central screen. A wide array of driving aids is included, and a massive 14.5-inch screen with an interactive display for the front passenger is offered as an option.

Impressive work capacity

Thanks to its massive torque, an 8-speed TorqueFlite HD automatic transmission and a new axle ratio, the diesel Power Wagon promises a towing capacity of nearly 20,000 lb and a payload of approximately 3,000 lb. For the first time, it can also be equipped with a fifth-wheel prep package and an auto-levelling rear air suspension.

The 2027 Ram Power Wagon Cummins is expected in Canada in the second half of 2026. American starting price is set at $88,470 (approximately $125,200 CAD); Canadian pricing has not yet been announced.

| Photo: Ram

| Photo: Ram