| Photo: Ram

Detroit, MI — Dinosaurs went extinct 65 million years ago, but the T-Rex is back after a much shorter absence - and it’s thirsty for vengeance against the Raptor. The new 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX signals the official return of the SRT badge, back for the first time since the 2006 Ram SRT-10.

Ram is positioning the TRX as the most powerful gas-engine half-ton pickup ever homologated for the road.

| Photo: Ram

Powertrain of the 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX

The new supercharged 6.2L V8 engine develops 777 hp and 680 lb-ft of torque — 75 hp more than the 2024 TRX Final Edition and well above the 720 hp of the F-150 Raptor R. It features a 2.4L supercharger and a dual-path air induction system, drawing air through the grille and the functional hood scoop.

Paired with a reinforced 8-speed automatic transmission and an active 4WD system, the TRX offers six drive modes: Auto, Sport, Snow, Tow, Mud and Baja.

This monster hits 0-96 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 190 km/h, which is unprecedented for a truck of this size.

| Photo: Ram

Design of the 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX

With its exclusive SRT grille, "Flame Red" RAM logo, wide-body fenders and 35-inch tires, the TRX is 173 mm wider than a standard Ram 1500. At the rear, it features a sports exhaust with 127-mm dual black tips.

Built for adventure

Equipped with off-road suspension featuring forged aluminium arms, Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive dampers, locking differentials and 300 mm of ground clearance, the TRX boasts impressive capabilities. It offers approach, departure and breakover angles of 31°, 25.2° and 16.8° respectively.

| Photo: Ram

| Photo: Ram

An ultra-tech sport-luxury cabin

The interior features Natura Plus leather, real carbon-fibre, ventilated seats with massage functions and massive 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 screens. Equipment also includes a head-up display and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. The TRX even includes Active Drive Assist Level 2+ hands-free driving, a first for a high-performance gas-engine pickup.

| Photo: Ram

Bloodshot Night Edition and price

A special Bloodshot Night Edition will be offered with a two-tone livery and exclusive finishes. The 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX will arrive in the second half of 2026 starting at $99,995 USD (around $141,400 CAD). Note that Canadian pricing has not yet been announced.

| Photo: Ram

| Photo: Ram

| Photo: Ram

| Photo: Ram