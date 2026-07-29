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Here’s Canadian Pricing for the 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee Lineu

The 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bees | Photo: Ram
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Derek Boshouwers
 With a starting price of almost $80,000, these models are reserved for those who have means.

Stellantis has announced Canadian pricing for its high-performance 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee lineup. That lineup spans four V8-powered performance trucks, with pricing ranging from $78,995 to $125,995, including destination fees.

The sub-brand debuts as a dedicated performance line rather than a simple trim package. Built on a unique chassis with a wheelbase shortened by 330 mm and 10 percent less structural flex, all models feature an exclusive Quad Cab, short-bed, widebody setup with standard full-time four-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The Rumble Bee represents, by Stellantis representatives’ own admission, a near-term marketing strategy designed to ensure an influx of profits into the carmaker’s coffers ahead of bigger, more ambitious projects to come. And certainly, a starting price of almost $80,000 shows these models are reserved for those who have means.

| Photo: G.Goyer

The 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bees pricing in Canada

The entry-level Rumble Bee thus starts at $78,995 ($81,990 with fees). Powered by a naturally aspirated 5.7L HEMI V8 generating 395 hp, it’s aimed at owners seeking a customizable baseline for aftermarket performance upgrades via the Direct Connection parts program. Deliveries begin in late 2026.

Three higher-output variants will arrive in the first half of 2027. In the mid-range we find the Rumble Bee 392, priced at $89,995, which packs a 6.4L Apache HEMI V8 churning out 470 hp. An optional Track Pack adds specialized aerodynamic, suspension and braking upgrades for an extra $11,000, bringing its price to $100,995.

At the pinnacle sits the supercharged Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT at $125,995. Housing a 6.2L supercharged HEMI V8 tuned to 777 hp, the SRT rockets from 0 to 97 km/h in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 274 km/h. The SRT slots between the off-road-focused Ram RHO ($119,995) and the extreme TRX SRT ($144,995).

| Photo: Ram

Inside, the cabin features a flat-bottom steering wheel, a console-mounted shifter and an optional 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen.

Despite their street-strip focus, Rumble Bee models maintain utility, Stellantis maintains. Their arguments include a maximum towing capacity of 4,032 kg (8,890 lb) and a payload capacity of 526 kg (1,160 lb). 

Derek Boshouwers
Derek Boshouwers
Automotive expert
  • Over 8 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 50 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 30 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

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