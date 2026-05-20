Chelsea, MI — One year after announcing the return of the V8 engine under the hood of the Ram 1500, Stellantis is taking things up a notch.

| Photo: G.Goyer

Auto123 headed south of the border last week to an event held at the Chelsea Proving Grounds test tracks in Michigan, at which Stellantis unveiled its new family of performance pickup trucks. Yes, following in the footsteps of the Lil’ Red Express from the late 1970s and the Ram SRT-10, Rumble Bee, Daytona, and R/T from the 2000s, Stellantis is reviving the performance truck segment with a trio of 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee models.

Alongside the reveal of the Ram 1500 Rumble Bee, Ram 1500 Rumble Bee 392 and Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT, Stellantis released a company-produced video showcasing the relaunch of its performance truck lineup.

The 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee | Photo: G.Goyer

Powertrains of the 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee: A trio of HEMI V8s

With the 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee, Stellantis is casting a wide net by offering a selection of three Hemi V8 engines.

As standard, the 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee is powered by a well-known 5.7L HEMI V8 engine that develops 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque. This version uses a 3.92 rear axle ratio.

The 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee 392 | Photo: G.Goyer

Stellantis also unveiled the Rumble Bee 392, positioned as the mid-level model. Here, Stellantis for the first time ever stuffs its 6.4L HEMI V8 engine under the hood of a Ram 1500. This powertrain was previously reserved for the Ram 2500 and various Dodge and Jeep models. In this model, the engine produces 470 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque.

Opting for the Track Pack version of the Rumble Bee 392 adds an Espool differential. Among other benefits, this unit allows the rear axle to be electronically locked via a button mounted on the steering wheel. We’ll let you guess what that feature allows you to do. Wink, wink. A limited-slip differential is also available.

The 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT | Photo: G.Goyer

Finally, to complete the trio, Stellantis is placing its ultimate performance weapon under the hood of the 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT. The supercharged 6.2L Hemi V8 engine unleashes an impressive 777 hp and 680 lb-ft of torque. Top speed is rated at 274 km/h for this boldest and most radical variant.

In all three cases, the engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The Rumble Bee, Rumble Bee 392 and Rumble Bee SRT can sprint from 0 to 96 km/h in 6.1, 5.2, and 3.4 seconds, respectively.

| Photo: G.Goyer

“There is only one battery”

As Tim Kuniskis put it, “there is only one battery under the hood of these trucks.”

Ouch. It’s fair to assume that that quip from the CEO of Stellantis's American brands and President of Ram is a reference to what a perilous and unprofitable exercise electrifying the Stellantis product lineup turned out to be. And clearly, it highlights that the automaker is now concentrating its efforts on a product line it masters and that customers actually want.

A unique cab and bed configuration

As you can see, the 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee trucks look absolutely wicked. Yet, the formula itself isn't rocket-science complicated, even if the execution is less complex than it appears on the surface.

Choosing any of the Rumble Bee trucks nets you a Quad Cab paired with a short 5.7-ft bed. No other variant of the Ram 1500 offers this specific configuration. As a result, total length is reduced by 13 inches. This setup is designed to enhance the truck's looks while also reducing chassis flex.

Indeed, for the engineers responsible for creating the new performance trucks, it was paramount to redesign the handling compared to other models in the Ram 1500 lineup. Every brake and suspension component has been overhauled to maximize on-road dynamics.

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer

Design of the 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bees

Buyers can choose to add side graphics to enhance the vehicle's appearance. On the styling front, the truck features widened, body-coloured fenders and a body-colored front grille.

The Ram 1500 Rumble Bee trucks also feature distinct badging inspired by the brand’s heritage. In a nod to the iconic Ram SRT-10 truck, a rear spoiler has been designed for the Ram 1500 Rumble Bee 392 Track Pack and the Rumble Bee SRT.

| Photo: G.Goyer

Inside, the Ram 1500 Rumble Bee is equipped with front bucket seats. A traditional gear shifter is located in the centre of the middle console, and paddle shifters are positioned behind the steering wheel.

The new 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee will be built in Saltillo, Mexico.

2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bees - Canadian pricing

Pricing for the 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee lineup hasn’t yet been announced; it should be as we near the trucks' market launch date. And that should be in late 2026, when the 5.7L V8 Rumble Bee is expected to arrive at Canadian dealerships. The other two models are scheduled to land during the first half of 2027.

| Photo: G.Goyer