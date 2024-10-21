Ram has readjusted the starting prices of its Ram 1500 lineup for the 2025 model-year, reducing prices by $4,000 on all models except the RHO version.

The entry-level Ram 1500 Tradesman now has an all-inclusive starting price of $58,740 (including destination charges and a/c tax).

The 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel X | Photo: Ram

2025 Ram 1500 Powertrain: Choice of Three Powerful Engines

The 2025 Ram 1500 offering includes three engine options, among them the new 3.0L Hurricane and 3.0L Hurricane High Output turbocharged inline 6-cylinder (SST) engines from the Stellantis Hurricane Twin-turbo family, the most powerful in their class. The 3.6L Pentastar V6 eTorque is also available.

Strategic repositioning for the Canadian market

Ram has repositioned the starting prices of the Ram 1500 range for 2025, offering Canadian consumers better value in its benchmark vehicles. The Ram 1500 Tradesman now starts at $58,740 ($56,445 MSRP, plus additional charges), an affordable offer for a vehicle in this range.

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO | Photo: Ram

2025 Ram 1500 pricing in Canada

These prices include a $2,195 destination charge and a $100 federal a/c tax: