Ram has readjusted the starting prices of its Ram 1500 lineup for the 2025 model-year, reducing prices by $4,000 on all models except the RHO version.
The entry-level Ram 1500 Tradesman now has an all-inclusive starting price of $58,740 (including destination charges and a/c tax).
2025 Ram 1500 Powertrain: Choice of Three Powerful Engines
The 2025 Ram 1500 offering includes three engine options, among them the new 3.0L Hurricane and 3.0L Hurricane High Output turbocharged inline 6-cylinder (SST) engines from the Stellantis Hurricane Twin-turbo family, the most powerful in their class. The 3.6L Pentastar V6 eTorque is also available.
Strategic repositioning for the Canadian market
Ram has repositioned the starting prices of the Ram 1500 range for 2025, offering Canadian consumers better value in its benchmark vehicles. The Ram 1500 Tradesman now starts at $58,740 ($56,445 MSRP, plus additional charges), an affordable offer for a vehicle in this range.
2025 Ram 1500 pricing in Canada
These prices include a $2,195 destination charge and a $100 federal a/c tax:
- - Ram 1500 Tradesman quad cab - $58,740
- - Ram 1500 Big horn quad cab - $62,240
- - Ram 1500 Tradesman crew cab (long wheelbase) - $60,240
- - Ram 1500 Tradesman crew cab (lwb) - $65,535
- - Ram 1500 Big Horn crew cab (short wheelbase) - $63,740
- - Ram 1500 Big Horn crew cab (lwb) - $69,035
- - Ram 1500 Sport crew cab (swb) - $74,240
- - Ram 1500 Sport crew cab (lwb) - $75,740
- - Ram 1500 Rebel crew cab (swb) - $76,240
- - Ram 1500 Laramie crew cab (swb) - $80,740
- - Ram 1500 Laramie crew cab (lwb) - $82,240
- - Ram 1500 Limited crew cab (swb) - $93,240
- - Ram 1500 Limited crew cab (lwb) - $94,740
- - Ram 1500 Tungsten crew cab (swb) - $106,240