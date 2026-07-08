Right after announcing new, lower pricing for its Solterra SUV, the automaker is doing the same with its new Uncharted, with a flat $2,000 price drop across every trim level for the 2027 Subaru Uncharted crossover, which is entering its second year on the market.

It’s not hard to trace the logic behind the new pricing strategy. By lowering the entry point, Subaru ensures that all four available trim levels of the 2027 Uncharted sit below the $50,000 threshold. That makes the entire lineup eligible for the federal government’s recently resurrected Electric Vehicle Affordability Program (EVAP), which injects up to a $5,000 rebate into buyers' pockets.

2027 Subaru Uncharted pricing in Canada

Scheduled to hit Canadian dealerships in late 2026, the 2027 Uncharted lineup kicks off with the entry-level FWD variant at an MSRP of $40,995 ($44,152 with fees). The front-wheel-drive Long Range (FWD LR) follows at $44,995, while buyers looking for Subaru’s signature Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive can opt for the Sport at $47,995 or the line-topping GT at $49,995.

| Photo: Subaru

Powertrains of the 2027 Subaru Uncharted

While pricing has changed, capabilities have not. Built on two distinct battery setups, the standard models use a 57.7-kWh pack, while the FWD LR leverages a larger 77.0-kWh lithium-ion battery to squeeze out 221 hp and up to 496 km of maximum range under ideal conditions.

The AWD Sport and GT variants crank out 338 hp, though maximum estimated range dips slightly to 438 km.

The 2027 model embraces the industry-wide shift to the North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector natively. With DC fast charging up to 150 kW and built-in battery preconditioning for Canadian winters, owners can juice up from 10 to 80 percent in roughly 30 minutes.

Interior of the 2027 Subaru Uncharted

Inside, the tech-heavy cabin features a standard 14-inch touchscreen loaded with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside dual wireless smartphone chargers. The suite of EyeSight safety technologies is, of course, part of the package.