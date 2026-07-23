2027 Toyota Sequoia Gets its Own Trailhunter Package

Toyota is making several changes to its Sequoia for the 2027 model-year. The full-size SUV gets spruced up with revised exterior styling, fitted out with newer technology and decked out with an optional new Trailhunter equipment package, just like we saw with the 2027 Tundra a few days ago.

Unlike the TRD Pro, which remains a standalone trim within the lineup, the Trailhunter package will be offered starting on the Sequoia SR5. That means a suite of off-road components can be added to a more affordable version of the full-size SUV.

| Photo: Toyota

Trailhunter package: Off-road readiness straight from the factory

The Trailhunter package includes 265/70R18 Michelin LTX Trail tires mounted on bronze-finished wheels. Toyota also adds an Old Man Emu (OME) suspension setup, front recovery hooks and additional underbody protection.

The equipment list also features a locking rear differential, Multi-Terrain Select and CRAWL Control. These systems are designed to make negotiating soft or uneven terrain easier by modulating the vehicle's traction and speed.



There is, of course, Trailhunter-specific badging to help distinguish this configuration from other Sequoia models.

Toyota says the goal is to offer a factory-built overlanding-ready package straight from the showroom floor, without forcing owners to turn to the aftermarket.

| Photo: Toyota

Design of the 2027 Toyota Sequoia

For 2027, Toyota is also revising the front end of the Sequoia. The grille, bumper and chrome accents have been tweaked to give the SUV a more modern look. Same aim with the rectangular fog lights integrated into the bumper.

An LED light bar is mounted within the grille. Available RIGID fog lights remain optional on select configurations.

| Photo: Toyota

The interior

Inside the cabin, a 14-inch touchscreen is now standard. The next-generation infotainment system offers a customizable home screen, an improved voice assistant and a built-in drive recorder.

An enhanced digital key feature will also be offered.

| Photo: Toyota

Technology in the 2027 Toyota Sequoia

All 2027 Sequoias receive the Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 active safety suite. This updated technology bundle includes a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist and Road Sign Assist.

2027 Toyota Sequoia – Canadian pricing and trims

The 2027 Sequoia lineup continues to feature SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 Edition, TRD Pro and Capstone trims. Pricing, detailed technical specifications and available configurations for Canada will be announced closer to the start of production, scheduled for fall 2026.

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota