Toyota is making several changes to the Tundra for the 2027 model-year. The full-size pickup features a redesigned front end, a renewed infotainment system and an updated safety suite. But the biggest news remains the arrival of the Trailhunter package, which ups the ante as far as off-road capability goes compared to other trims.

Full details, including pricing and specific features for the Canadian market, will be announced later this fall.

| Photo: Toyota

The Trailhunter joins the lineup

Available on the SR5 trim, the new Trailhunter package targets buyers looking for a pickup truck better suited for off-roading straight from the factory, without needing aftermarket modifications.

It includes 265/70R18 Michelin LTX Trail tires, an Old Man Emu suspension setup, front tow hooks and additional underbody skid plates. A locking rear differential, Multi-Terrain Select and CRAWL Control are also included as standard equipment on this variant.

Other distinguishing features include bronze-coloured wheels and special badging.

Toyota also says it wants to offer the Trailhunter at a more accessible price point than its most specialized off-road trims. However, its exact positioning relative to the Tundra TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro will need to be clarified when the Canadian lineup is officially announced.

| Photo: Toyota

Revised styling

The 2027 Tundra adopts a squarer front fascia, a redesigned hexagonal grille and new rectangular fog lights. The LED light bar integrated into the grille has also been brightened.

The lineup will retain its twin-turbo V6 gasoline and i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrains. Hybrid models will still be available with an optional 2.4-kW onboard inverter.

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Standard 14-inch display and TSS 4.0

For 2027, all Tundra models will come standard with a 14-inch touchscreen. It will feature the next generation of Toyota's infotainment system, complete with a customizable interface.

The automaker also announced an improved version of its Hey Toyota voice assistant, along with a drive-recorder function utilizing the vehicle's exterior cameras. The system can save 20-second video clips whenever triggered manually or automatically by an event.

Finally, Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 will come standard. This updated suite includes a Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist and Proactive Driving Assist.

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota