Toyota is making several changes to the Tundra for the 2027 model-year. The full-size pickup features a redesigned front end, a renewed infotainment system and an updated safety suite. But the biggest news remains the arrival of the Trailhunter package, which ups the ante as far as off-road capability goes compared to other trims.
Full details, including pricing and specific features for the Canadian market, will be announced later this fall.
The Trailhunter joins the lineup
Available on the SR5 trim, the new Trailhunter package targets buyers looking for a pickup truck better suited for off-roading straight from the factory, without needing aftermarket modifications.
It includes 265/70R18 Michelin LTX Trail tires, an Old Man Emu suspension setup, front tow hooks and additional underbody skid plates. A locking rear differential, Multi-Terrain Select and CRAWL Control are also included as standard equipment on this variant.
Other distinguishing features include bronze-coloured wheels and special badging.
Toyota also says it wants to offer the Trailhunter at a more accessible price point than its most specialized off-road trims. However, its exact positioning relative to the Tundra TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro will need to be clarified when the Canadian lineup is officially announced.
Revised styling
The 2027 Tundra adopts a squarer front fascia, a redesigned hexagonal grille and new rectangular fog lights. The LED light bar integrated into the grille has also been brightened.
The lineup will retain its twin-turbo V6 gasoline and i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrains. Hybrid models will still be available with an optional 2.4-kW onboard inverter.
Standard 14-inch display and TSS 4.0
For 2027, all Tundra models will come standard with a 14-inch touchscreen. It will feature the next generation of Toyota's infotainment system, complete with a customizable interface.
The automaker also announced an improved version of its Hey Toyota voice assistant, along with a drive-recorder function utilizing the vehicle's exterior cameras. The system can save 20-second video clips whenever triggered manually or automatically by an event.
Finally, Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 will come standard. This updated suite includes a Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist and Proactive Driving Assist.