After skipping the 2026 model-year, Volkswagen is bringing the ID. Buzz back for 2027. The German automaker took the opportunity to introduce several updates to its all-electric minivan.

Volkswagen is also expanding the lineup by adding new trims to the existing catalog: Pro S RWD, Pro S 4Motion (new), Tourer 4Motion (new) and Pro S Plus 4Motion.

It should be noted that this information was released by Volkswagen's U.S. division; there may be some differences compared to the model sold in the Canadian market.

| Photo: Volkswagen

Now you can sleep on board

For the new model-year, Volkswagen drew inspiration from its European offerings. The new Tourer version allows owners to sleep inside the vehicle. This variant of the ID. Buzz comes equipped with a folding mattress, window curtains and ventilation panels for the front windows. The ID. Buzz Tourer also includes a table and chairs to help you enjoy the great outdoors. And, it comes with a retractable trailer hitch.

A simplified colour palette

For 2027, Volkswagen has simplified the ID. Buzz colour palette. At the same time, the manufacturer is now only offering two-tone paint schemes. For the first time, the electric minivan can be ordered in a Candy White and Cherry Red combination to satisfy customers nostalgic for the Type 2 Microbus of yesteryear.

Software update

VW used the time afforded by the ID. Buzz's commercial hiatus to update the vehicle's software. It now features the ID.S 6 system powered by Android technology. This update is said to improve the user experience and includes a redesigned navigation system.

Additionally, the 2027 Volkswagen ID. Buzz comes equipped with a North American Charging System (NACS) adapter.

Pricing for the 2027 Volkswagen ID. Buzz hasn’t been announced yet. Stay tuned.

| Photo: Volkswagen

| Photo: Volkswagen