Without providing a specific date, Volkswagen Canada confirmed this morning that the long-awaited 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz will soon be available in Canada. Its Canadian starting price is now known: $77,495 for the rear-wheel drive 1st Edition variant.

The 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz marks the return of the iconic “Bus”, though transformed and with an all-electric powertrain. VW wisely gave the model a modern-yet-retro design, but as importantly, it gets a 91-kWh Buyers can also choose between rear-wheel drive and 4MOTION all-wheel drive configurations.

The ID. Buzz is offered in “1st Edition” trim with exclusive launch-year equipment, such as special exterior badges, heritage-inspired floor mats and a full range of technologies and conveniences, including heated and ventilated front seats with massage function and memory.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz 2025, profile | Photo: Volkswagen

Design of the 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz

The ID. Buzz will look like no other vehicle on the road thanks to its unique shape and its retro styling cues, such as large VW logos, short overhangs and a large glass cabin. Varied exterior colours, including two-tone options and three different interior configurations for North America - Cognac, Dune, and Moonlight - emphasize its unique, modular aesthetic.

2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz, interior | Photo: Volkswagen

Technology in the 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz

The ID. Buzz is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including a large 12.9-inch infotainment screen, a digital ID. Cockpit 5.3-inch digital instrument panel, 30-colour ambient lighting and an ID. Light driver assistance system. Volkswagen's IQ.DRIVE technology provides, in addition to a driver assistance system, semi-automated driving capability with active lane change assistance.

Powertrains of the 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz

The rear-wheel drive model is powered by an electric motor with output of 282 hp, while the 4MOTION four-wheel drive version offers up to 335 hp. The 91-kWh battery provides a range of 377 km for rear-wheel drive variants and 373 km for 4MOTION versions. 4WD models are recognizable by their white roof.

2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz, front |

Canadian prices for the 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Prices for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz for the Canadian market start at $77,495 CAD for the 1st Edition RWD model. The 4MOTION variant starts at $82,995 CAD. Additional options, such as an electrochromic panoramic glass roof and two-tone exterior colour choices, are available for an additional $2,000 CAD.

Availability in Canada

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz will be available in Canadian dealerships towards the end of 2024.