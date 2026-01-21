2027 Volvo EX60: 640 Km Range and $77,500 CAD Base Price

Volvo today officially unveiled its latest new EV, and it’s one that’s carrying a lot of the company’s hopes heading into next year. The 2027 Volvo EX60 will enter the highly popular and ferociously contested compact SUV segment when it debuts this coming fall. This is, essentially, the all-electric sibling of the XC60, a core model for the Volvo brand.

Powertrain of 2027 Volvo EX60

That said, the EX60 is built on a different platform – the SPA3 - than the XC60, and obviously it gets a completely different powertrain. The architecture used is the SPA3, distinct from the SPA2 platform used for the automaker’s EX90 SUV.

Even the construction process for this model is different. Volvo explains that its use of mega casting for the EX60 allowed for reducing production costs and for introducing a new battery type that has the cells housed directly in the car’s body, making the battery a structural component.

| Photo: Volvo

Range

Volvo declares a maximum optimal range of 640 km (EPA, not the more generous WLTP cycle rating), which if accurate puts the EX60 well ahead of rivals in its segment. Note that that range is for the P12 AWD model with 117-kWh battery; the more affordable P10 AWD variant with 95-kWh battery delivers 514 km of range, still impressive.

Volvo claims that on a 400-kW charger, the EX60 with its 800-volt electrical architecture can recover 270 km of range in just 10 minutes. That’s in ideal conditions, of course.

Output for the two configurations is as follows:

2027 EX60 P10 AWD – 503 hp and 524 lb-ft of torque (0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds)

2027 EX60 P12 AWD – 671 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque (0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds)

| Photo: Volvo

Design of the 2027 Volvo EX60 / EX60 Cross Country

While the EX60 shares some design elements with both the EX30 and EX90 EVs, it looks quite distinct thanks to a more dynamic shape and proportions. It has distinct split-design headlights with a different design, for example.

The Cross Country model gets essentially the same unique design features as the EX30 Cross Country, that is to say modified front and rear bumpers, skid plates and unique black wheels, as well as a 20-mm suspension lift.

Volvo vaunts the low 0.26 drag-coefficient of the EX60 – always an important quality for an EV with its range preoccupations - thanks to the shape of the vehicle as well to the way it is manufactured, as mentioned above.

| Photo: Volvo

Inside

The interior also does its part to distinguish itself from Volvo’s other EVs already on the market, starting with the thin driver data screen match up with a fatter infotainment display above the central console.

In terms of space, the flat floor the EV format allows, combined with the vehicle’s long wheelbase, result in more rear legroom and, further back, more cargo space (634 litres, or 1,647 with rear seats down)

Technology in the 2027 Volvo EX60

According to Volvo, this is the smartest vehicle it’s ever devised. Which, of course, means there’s AI present (Google Gemini), new and upgraded technologies and an adaptive seatbelt that is one the company’s newest safety-related innovations.

Le Volvo EX60 Cross Country 2027 | Photo: Volvo

2027 Volvo EX60 – Canadian versions and pricing

The new EX60 EV will be offered in regular and Cross Country format, as well as two powertrains offering different outputs – and different price points. But initially, only the smaller-battery version, the 95-kWh P10, will be available, and only the regular format. That should be in the fall of this year, with a price point of $77,500 CAD.

As for the Cross Country variant and the larger powertrain, details and launch date will be announced later.

