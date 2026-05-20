• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2027 Volvo EX60.

BARCELONA, Spain — With the 2027 EX60, Volvo isn’t following the playbook of others in the industry. Brands like BMW and Lexus are crafting electric cars on the same platform as their gas counterparts. This gives buyers a choice in propulsion without sacrificing any other part of the package.

The Swedes are more bullish. Johan Rasmusson, commercial product lead for the EX60, is proud of the fact the EX60 is built on the electric-exclusive SPA3 architecture. The EX60 is good because it’s electric, according to Rasmusson, who adds that it isn’t a coincidence.

That’s well and good, but as we’ve seen as other brands cancel their nearly-completed electric programs, EVs are expensive. So imagine our surprise when Volvo revealed that the latest all-electric member of the family will actually be priced identically the equivalent plug-in hybrid XC60. Has Volvo removed one of the remaining barriers to EV adoption?

| Photo: K.Patrick

2027 Volvo EX60 – What’s new?

In a way few vehicles are deserving of these days, the EX60 can genuinely be referred to as all-new. The SPA3 platform debuts here, and will surely proliferate across the lineup over the coming years. The in-house battery design? New. Electric motors? Ditto.

Same goes for the infotainment system and even the underlying operating system: Volvo calls it HuginCore, named after one of Odin’s ravens. HuginCore brings with it massively more computing power, not only to ensure quicker and more cohesive functions but also over-the-air updates.

As the badge implies, the EX60 is broadly the same size as the existing XC60. Its measurements are all close except length and wheelbase, both of which are up nearly 100 mm to 4,803 and 2,970, respectively.

| Photo: K.Patrick

Design of the 2027 Volvo EX60 – 9.0/10

Like so many other examples of Scandinavian design, Volvo’s current exterior design language has aged incredibly well. What first debuted over a decade ago on the XC90 has been massaged for the EX60. The smaller footprint paired with the more defined creases and clean surfaces results in a handsome, classically proportioned crossover.

Up front are the familiar Thor’s Hammer headlights, framing a smooth nose with the brand logo strapped across it. Don’t worry: the badge doesn’t light up - that’s too klumpig for Volvo. The rear-end has a pared-back, angular take on the XC60’s tall taillight treatment.

| Photo: K.Patrick

Rolling stock consists of 20-inch wheels as standard, with 21s and 22s optional; the latter does eat into overall range, mind you.

The most controversial aspect of the design are the door handles—or more appropriately, door fins. Tucked up near the window line, these contribute to the EX60’s slippery 0.265 drag coefficient. A light squeeze opens the door, but don’t think they’re dainty: an engineer confirms the piece itself extends deep into the door. Should the worst happen, Volvo wants owners to know that bit won’t snap off.

| Photo: K.Patrick

Interior of the 2027 Volvo EX60 – 8.0/10

The restrained exterior design is matched to a clean, simple cabin layout. Much of what you see is either sustainable (wood) or recycled (the PET plastics making up the carpet and seat backings). While the design is minimal, it’s not austere: there’s a warmth to the gentle curves and soft colours here.

We spent time in two different grades, one with the Nappa leather seating and the other with Volvo’s tailored wool thrones. The latter sacrifice ventilation, but as a naturally better-breathing material it’s hardly noticeable.

One odd oversight: the pretty overlapping shapes of the door panel are pleasant to look at but don’t make it clear where to grab. In fact, when the doors are fully open it can be quite a stretch for adults to catch that hidden lip.

Like the BMW iX3, the EX60 eschews nearly all switchgear, keeping only basic audio controls below that central touchscreen. The door pulls are electric now too, though Volvo has taken the most logical step for the physical override: simply pull the latch further. There are two DC converters tucked under the skin here to ensure there’s power even in the event of an accident.

| Photo: K.Patrick

| Photo: K.Patrick

Cabin space is broadly the same as the XC60; more headroom and front legroom, a fraction less rear legroom (951 mm versus 965 mm). Storage space is also up at 634 litres with the (reclining) rear seats upright, and 1,647 with them down. Don’t forget the small frunk as well. One smart feature is a 60/40 split load floor; Volvo says this was to allow for animal crates without sacrificing the ability to store items low down.

| Photo: K.Patrick

Technology in the 2027 Volvo EX60 – 9.0/10

Uncomfortable truth time: Volvo’s recent infotainment systems haven’t always been the smoothest. So we’re happy to report that, at least on first impressions, the new setup in the EX60 is a marked improvement. The basic layout is similar to that of the EX90, though the 15.1-inch screen is now sat landscape. Climate controls are always on-screen along the bottom edge, with contextual icons shuffling in and out on the left-hand side based on current situation. With native Google support the navigation is quick and accurate, allowing for multiple stops while also taking into account potential charging.

Similarly, the wheel-mounted controls are straightforward in operation, with a useful favourite button that can be tailored. The slimline display ahead is easy to read and can display full navigation information for when your co-driver wants to delve into the ultimate playlist selection on the main screen.

Volvo promises future OS updates will arrive quarterly.

There is other tech made possible by that HuginCore heart. This being Volvo, safety is a focus, including the debut of the brand’s first multi-adaptive safety belts, which use sensors to adjust belt tensioning in the case of an accident based on occupant height, weight, and seating position. Other goodies are lower tech but no less practical, like the optional built-in booster seats in the rear, for instance.

| Photo: K.Patrick

Powertrain(s) of the 2027 Volvo EX60 – 8.5/10

Volvo has confirmed three powertrain options for the EX60, though it will launch with only one in Canada. This will be the mid-level P10 setup, which consists of a dual-motor all-wheel drive configuration making a very healthy 503 hp and 524 lb-ft of torque. These draw power from a 95.0- kWh (net, 91.0 kWh usable) battery pack also designed in-house.

Instead of the typical module-based battery pack design, Volvo uses what it calls cell-to-body, with the floor integrating directly with the cells. This standardization reduces part counts and weight; the P10 only weights 150 km more than an XC60 PHEV.

Range is quoted at 514 km.

| Photo: K.Patrick

While most EVs scale up power at the expense of range, the EX60 skips that approach. The rear-drive, single-motor P6 — coming to America and Europe but currently not Canada — uses an 80.0-kWh (usable) pack, while still producing 369 hp and achieving nearly 500 km of range. The forthcoming P12 model, arriving late this year, will crank power up to 670 hp and 583 lb-ft, all while capable of hitting 640 km between charges.

Like most modern dual-motor EVs, the EX60 is effortlessly quick. Volvo’s engineers have programmed in a slight ramp-up in power so there’s no uncouth jolts, just a strong, sustained shove that means no on-ramp is too short. Don’t expect a digital soundtrack built by Hollywood, either: that’s not really the Volvo vibe.

| Photo: K.Patrick

Driving the 2027 Volvo EX60 – 8.0/10

In fact, the EX60 never feels particularly sporting, even with every parameter switched to its most aggressive setting. That’s not a knock against it: the EX60 isn’t wayward or sloppy, it simply prioritizes comfort over driver engagement. As a 2.8-ton SUV, that just makes sense.

The electrically assisted steering weight ranges from light to slightly less so, but across all manner of road the P10 responds with smooth consistency.

Volvo offers three levels of regenerative braking, from essentially none to full one-pedal. The latter isn’t quite as aggressive as earlier examples from the brand, making it easier to be smooth.

| Photo: K.Patrick

All of the testers at the event had the largest wheels, and yet the ride remains calm and well-damped, erasing surface irregularities with only a muffled thump occasionally making its way into the cabin. The detailed aero work results in very little wind noise at highway speeds as well.

P10 models will land in Canada with an adaptive suspension; the P6, meanwhile, is a sweetheart on its fixed passive system, with a lighter nose making it more satisfying on turn-in yet no less comfortable. It’s almost a shame Canada will miss out; blame our obsession with SUVs being AWD.

When the EX60 Cross Country arrives early next year, it will bring with it an air suspension that users can raise or lower, in addition to its extra ride height as standard.

Consumption

Volvo’s quoted 514 km of range appears bang-on against the observed efficiency on our drive. We saw slightly under 21 kWh per 100 km, and that was with a rather hilly route.

Charging on this 800-volt architecture can be as quick as 18 minutes for the 10-to-80 per cent standard measurement, when hooked up to a 400 kW DC fast charger. An included 19.2-kW onboard charger should get a full charge done in around five hours with the proper setup.

| Photo: K.Patrick

2027 Volvo EX60 pricing in Canada

Pricing for the 2027 Volvo EX60 starts from $80,600 CAD (including $3,100 in destination fees). That starting sticker nets buyers a P10 Plus model, which includes niceties such as a 360-degree camera, 21-speaker sound system, glass roof and full suite of Volvo’s driver assists.

The Ultra trim commands a $6,500 premium, though given it includes Nappa leather, an electrochromatic dimming glass roof and the superb Bowers & Wilkins audio setup, that seems reasonable.

For reference, the 2026 XC60 T8 plug-in hybrid comes in at $80,270, on account of a lower $2,770 destination charge. The EX60 is more spacious, more powerful, and — surprisingly — also rated to tow more (2,400 kg against 1,580 kg).

| Photo: K.Patrick

The final word

Whereas Volvo’s EX90 felt like a stepping stone for the brand’s from-the-ground-up EV efforts, the 2027 EX60 arrives feeling fully realized right out of the box. In that classic Volvo way, its agreeable personality allows this electric SUV to seamlessly blend into the daily grind, with a soothing cabin that does a better job of working with the driver. Add in the aggressive pricing and Volvo may just convince some luxury crossover shoppers that now is the time to make the jump to an EV.

Competitors of the 2027 Volvo EX60

• BMW iX3

• Audi Q6 e-tron

• Genesis GV70 Électrifié

• Mercedes-Benz Classe GLC (VÉ)

• Tesla Model Y

| Photo: K.Patrick

| Photo: K.Patrick

| Photo: K.Patrick

| Photo: K.Patrick

| Photo: K.Patrick

| Photo: K.Patrick

| Photo: K.Patrick

| Photo: K.Patrick