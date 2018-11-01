Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
306 horsepower for the 2022 Audi S3

Towards the end of next year, the new generation of Audi's A3 compact sedan will hit dealerships as a 2022 model. Today, the Ingolstadt firm presented the sporty S3 version, both as a sedan and a hatchback. We’ll most likely get the sedan, and not the hatchback version.

Technical details of the car destined for our market will be confirmed later, but for now, the S3 is powered with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbo engine producing 306 horsepower and 295 ft-lb of torque. The unit will be mated to a standard seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which will bring the car to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. The maximum speed will be 250 km/h.

The current S3 is currently equipped with a similar engine delivering 292 horsepower and 280 ft-lb of torque, as well as a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Of course, as is the case with the current generation, the next one will also rely on quattro all-wheel drive.

For better handling in mind, Audi equips its S3 with a sports suspension that lowers the car by 15 millimeters. An adjustable damping system will also be available for those interested in more agility. The control of these shock absorbers is linked to the all-wheel drive system through the electronic stability control system. The car is also fitted with 18-inch wheels (19-inch optional) and a powerful braking system with ventilated discs and black painted calipers.

Aesthetically, we have to face the facts, this new S3 looks good with its aggressive front-end and its aerodynamic package that incorporates a spoiler on the trunk.

On board, as with every Audi model, technology is in the spotlight. A 10.1-inch screen serves as a multimedia center, while a second screen, 10.25-inch standard and 12.3-inch optional, replaces the traditional instrumentation in front of the driver. Aluminum or carbon fiber trim can be added to the dashboard decoration.

On its way, Audi’s new S3 will meet the BMW M235i Gran Coupe, the Cadillac CT4-V, as well as the Mercedes-AMG A35 and CLA35.

Other variants are still in the works, notably the RS 3 and RS 3 Sportback models, two even more powerful machines. A new plug-in hybrid A3 is also expected to reach us eventually (sedan and hatchback).

In short, there will be plenty of versions on the menu with this next generation of the model.

Prototype Lucid Air
Lucid Air: 832 kilometers of electrical range
Article
RAM 1500 TRX
The new Ram 1500 TRX will debut on August 17th
Article
BMW M5 Competition 2021
Is BMW working on a 1,000 hp M5?
Article
