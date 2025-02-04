Audi Revises Model Naming Strategy Once Again

For the second time in less than two years, Audi is changing the way it names its vehicles. Nomenclatures are rarely simple when it comes to German luxury carmakers, and once again consumers will have to adjust and learn a new way of identifying things.

The good news, at least, is that things have been simplified.

A little history

In 2023, Audi introduced a new naming strategy to better differentiate models equipped with gasoline engines from those powered solely by batteries. The idea, to reserve odd numbers for ICE models, while even numbers would designate EVs.

For example, the new gas-powered A6 was now to be called the A7.

All that’s now out the window.

The gas-engine Audi A5 | Photo: Audi

Reversing course

This week, Audi announced it's abandoning that strategy following feedback from customers and dealers. The automaker is returning to its original naming strategy, wherein the number attached to a model reflects its position in the range.

“This decision is the result of intensive discussions and follows the wishes of our customers, as well as feedback from our international dealers. We choose the names of our models in a way that reveals size and positioning at first glance.” - Marco Schubert, Audi director of Sales and Marketing

From now on, some electric models will thus use the same numbers as their gasoline- and diesel-powered counterparts. To differentiate the type of powertrain, Audi is reverting to the suffixes e-tron for electric, or TDI for diesel configurations, where that is still offered.

As a result, the Audi range will include a regular Q8, as well as a Q8 e-tron... just like right now. (Under the just-dumped strategy, the regular Q8 would have changed its name eventually to adopt an odd number).

Similarly, the new gas-engine A6, to be unveiled on March 4, will therefore retain its name, rather than becoming a new A7.

Let's hope that this time, the approach holds.