Audi Expands Brake Recall for e-Tron Models

Audi has expanded a safety recall of its e-tron EV, now targeting nearly 19,000 additional electric SUVs in the United States and Canada due to a potentially catastrophic braking flaw. The recall, filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on April 15, 2026, involves a defect where the brake pedal may physically detach from the brake booster, leaving drivers unable to stop the vehicle using the primary pedal.

The expanded campaign affects 18,853 units in the U.S. and 1,860 units in Canada. Affected vehicles include 2019–2024 Audi e-tron SUVs and 2020–2024 e-tron Sportback models. Notably, because Audi rebranded the line in 2024, certain Q8 e-tron models produced early that year are also included in the recall.

This new campaign, tagged #2026-187 by Transport Canada, is an extension of a previous recall, #2024-760. Between January and March 2026, Audi received returned parts from vehicles that were supposedly outside the original “danger zone” defined by the supplier. A renewed analysis revealed that the improperly torqued joints were produced over a much wider multi-year window than previously thought.

Fortunately, as of April 9, 2026, Audi has stated it is not aware of any crashes, injuries or fatalities related to the defect.

The problem

The root cause has been traced to a manufacturing deviation at a supplier plant in Germany. A specific screwdriving station failed to properly torque the joint connecting the brake pedal input rod to the brake booster actuator rod. If this joint separates completely, the service brakes become useless, forcing the driver to rely solely on the emergency braking function. Obviously, that’s a scenario that dramatically increases the risk of a high-speed collision.

Drivers may receive some advance warning before a total failure occurs. Audi notes that unusual noises after applying the brakes or a pedal that fails to return to its original resting position are key indicators that the fastener is loosening.

The solution

While the NHTSA has attached severe advisories to this recall, including Do Not Drive and Park Outside warnings, the remedy itself is relatively straightforward. Audi dealers will inspect the pushrod screw joint and torque it to the correct specification at no cost to owners; no actual parts replacement is required for vehicles that haven't yet suffered a failure.

Owner notification letters are scheduled to be mailed by June 12, 2026, but Canadian owners can check their VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) immediately on the Transport Canada website.