Audi Refines Q4 e-tron for 2027

The Audi Q4 e-tron, otherwise known as the luxury sibling to Volkswagen’s ID.4, is receiving its second substantial update in as many years. With five years on the market under its belt, the EV gets a significant mid-cycle refresh for 2027, with two apparent goals: to address past criticisms of the entry-level EV, and to bring it in line with Audi’s newest high-tech flagships.

| Photo: Audi

2027 Audi Q4 e-tron – What’s new?

The EV gets some performance upgrades for 2027. That said, the most dramatic changes occur inside the cabin, where Audi has introduced its Digital Stage interface. This new dashboard features an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch central infotainment touchscreen housed within a single glass panel. For those seeking maximum screen real estate, a 12-inch passenger display is now possible as an option.

| Photo: Audi

Beyond the screens, Audi has listened to driver feedback by replacing the much-maligned touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel with physical thumb-rollers. The centre console has also been redesigned to include two cooled 15W wireless charging trays, ensuring smartphones stay charged without overheating.

Some traditionalists may lament the move of physical climate controls into the touchscreen interface.

The updates apply to both the Q4 e-tron and the Q4 e-tron Sportback, with the latter retaining its sloping roofline.

| Photo: Audi

Powertrain of the 2027 Audi Q4 e-tron

Engineers have squeezed around 10-11 percent more efficiency out of the powertrain through software refinements and a new, more efficient rear electric motor. While horsepower figures remain steady — 282 hp for the 45 rear-wheel-drive model and 335 hp for the 55 Quattro — range sees a welcome boost. While official Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) figures are pending, the base model is expected to jump from 463 km priorly to potentially over 500 km.

Charging speeds have also been bumped from 175 kW to 185 kW, allowing the 82-kWh battery to reach an 80-percent charge in roughly 27 minutes. Notably, the 2027 model introduces bi-directional charging, a first for Audi, allowing owners to power external electrical equipment directly from the vehicle’s battery.

| Photo: Audi

Design of the 2027 Audi Q4 e-tron

Changes here are subtle compared to the outgoing vintage. On the outside, the grille panel is now colour-matched to the body for a more cohesive look. Drivers can also customize their digital light signatures via the infotainment screen, thanks to updated Matrix LED headlamps and second-generation OLED taillamps.

2027 Audi Q4 e-tron – Pricing and availability in Canada

The 2027 Audi Q4 e-tron and its Sportback counterpart are expected to arrive in Canada late in 2026. While final pricing hasn't been confirmed, consumers should expect a slight increase over current starting prices of $63,440.

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi