Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Chevrolet Bolt: the production stopped until mid-October

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

General Motors announced Thursday that it will extend the production shutdown of its Chevrolet Bolt until mid-October. The company had already halted assembly of new versions (including the new Bolt EUV SUV) until September 24thth, hoping a solution could be found with battery maker LG. The units supplied to GM by the latter led to the recall of all models manufactured since the product's introduction in 2017.

The extension of the production shutdown at the Orion plant will continue at least until October 15th. Meanwhile, and due to another situation, GM has also said it is cutting production at six other North American assembly plants due to the current shortage of microchips.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!
 
As for the Bolt, we are in standby mode. Yesterday, the company recommended that owners park 15 meters (50 feet) from other vehicles and structures. The goal here is simply to educate owners in order to avoid unfortunate incidents.

GM has said it will not resume production or sales of the Bolt until it is satisfied that a solution is found (and effective) with LG's batteries. The two companies are working together to find a solution to the problem.

Remember that in August, GM extended the Bolt recall to more than 140,000 units to replace battery modules, all at a cost now estimated at $ 1.8 billion. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from the LG battery supplier.

It is not known how long it will take GM to obtain new battery modules for the recalled vehicles. It is not clear whether it will have diagnostic software that will allow it to certify that certain modules do not need to be replaced.

 

You May Also Like

Another Chevrolet Bolt EV Catches Fire, This Time in Georgia

Another Chevrolet Bolt EV Catches Fire, This Time in Georgia

Another Chevrolet Bolt EV has caught fire, this time in Georgia. The car was unfortunately parked indoors, resulting in some collateral damage. And it could ...

Chevrolet Bolt Production on Pause Through at Least September 24

Chevrolet Bolt Production on Pause Through at Least Septe...

GM has confirmed that no Chevrolet Bolt EV will be produced through at least September 24. The company is still working on a solution to the just-renewed mod...

NHTSA Issues New Warning Regarding Chevrolet Bolt Fire Risk

NHTSA Issues New Warning Regarding Chevrolet Bolt Fire Risk

NHTSA has issued a new warning about an earlier recall of the Chevrolet Bolt electric model. Even if their vehicle was repaired under that recall, owners are...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Ford F-150 Lightning preproduction
Ford F-150 Lightning: production of pre-produ...
Article
2022 Genesis GV60
The Genesis GV60 will recognize you ... just ...
Article
2022 Lucid Air
A maximum range of 837 kilometers for the Luc...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Review: One Wrangler to Rule Them All?
2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4x...
Video
Gran Turismo 7 Teaser Video Will Set Mouths Watering
Gran Turismo 7 Teaser Video W...
Video
Ford Teases Revised 2023 Ranger in New Video
Ford Teases Revised 2023 Rang...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 