Is the Crit'Air vignette necessary for the Ile de France

Lucas di Grassi took the sprint race win this morning at Valencia to hand Campos a double victory at their home circuit.

The Brazilian stayed out of trouble after avoiding an accident in front of him on the tenth lap.

He then stormed away to win by four seconds from Luca Filippi and Jérôme D'Ambrosio, with the points from his fastest lap and the victory moving di Grassi into the title battle with just two rounds remaining in the season.

Filippi and Grosjean, who were running first and second, had a contact, wich put di Grassi in the lead. Bruno Senna spun on lap 7.

With Pantano moving up to 70 points, Senna staying on 58 and di Grassi moving up to 51 points, the Spa weekend promises to be an enthralling three way fight.

Race 2 results :

1 - Lucas Di Grassi - Campos - 23 laps
2 - Luca Filippi - Arden
3 - Jerome D'Ambrosio - Dams
4 - Giorgio Pantano - Racing Engineering
5 - Diego Nunes - DPR
6 - Javier Villa - Racing Engineering
7 - Kamui Kobayashi - Dams
8 - Davide Valsecchi - Durango
9 - Mike Conway - Trident
10 - Ho Pin Tung - Trident
11 - Roldan Rodriguez - FMSI
12 - Carlos Iaconelli - BCN
13 - Alberto Valerio - Durango
14 - Michael Herck - DPR - 1 lap


** Filippi and Chandhok penalised **

Luca Filippi did not have the chance to savour his podium finish for very long: the Trust Team Arden driver was handed a 25 second penalty when it was shown that he had caused a collision with Romain Grosjean who then failed to finish the race.

Consequently, Jérôme d'Ambrosio finishes second in the Valencia sprint race and Championship leader Giorgio Pantano completes the podium. 

Kamui Kobayashi, who had finished 7th, now gets the point of the 6th place.

Along with the Italian, Karun Chandhok was also penalised and receives a ten grid place penalty for Spa-Francorchamps, the next GP2 2008 event, after he caused a collision with Vitaly Petrov, who also failed to finish the race.

