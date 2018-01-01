Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV Will Be Good for 53 KM in EV Mode

The plug-in hybrid version of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is expected this fall. Already, on the Hyundai Canada website, you can see the models offered, namely Luxury and Ultimate, as well as their respective prices.

What we've been missing so far is the official U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) rating for the all-electric range.

The verdict is in: it will be 53 km.

That's okay, but it's still below the 68 kilometers of the segment's star, the Toyota RAV4 Prime. On the other hand, we can always rejoice in the fact that the official rating is better than that which had been initially anticipated.

The capacity is made possible by the presence of a 13.8 kWh battery. Note that because that's less than 15 kWh, the federal grant of $ 5,000 is cut in half. Same story for the Santa Fe PHEV, in fact, because it is also equipped with the same battery. The range of the latter is slightly less, at 48 km. In Quebec, the $8,000 rebate is then cut in half, for the same reasons.

Regarding the 53 km of the Tucson PHEV, it is interesting to note the difference expressed for driving in the city compared to that on the highway. In urban areas, the EPA estimates that it will be possible to travel 56.4 km, compared to 47.8 km on the highway.

In addition to its electric motor, the Tucson PHEV is powered by a 1.6L turbo 4-cylinder engine. The combined output is 261 hp. Towing capacity, with the appropriate package, is 907 kg, or 2,000 lb.

Daniel Rufiange
