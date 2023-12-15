Auto123 presents its 2023/2024 overview of the plug-in hybrid SUVs that are currently or soon will be available in Canada.

The age of electrification is clearly upon us, with a number of choices across a vast array of segment when it comes electrified vehicles. The choices are more varied than ever so we took a closer look at one of the most competitive segments in the business right now: the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV.

PHEVs are a worthy alternative to full-on EV (or BEVs, for battery-electric vehicles). They still have a combustion engine, so range anxiety and travel constraints are no issue, and meanwhile their larger batteries compared to simple hybrids allow for many kilometres of all-electric driving. When your charge runs out, the gas engine is there to either power the wheels, charge the battery or both.

Here's our look at the 10 models you should consider if you're shopping for a PHEV in SUV form in 2024.

2024 Mazda CX-70 PHEV (to come) – 50 km of range