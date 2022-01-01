If you've been following the news at all over the past few months, you know that the automotive market is going crazy. And it's affecting both new and used models.

The scarcity in the latter sector has driven prices up extraordinarily. And when it comes to new products, the wait is crazy in some cases. On the other hand, it helps other models to go fast.

That's what drew our attention to the ISeeCars study that looked at how fast models were selling in the market, both new and used.

The number in parentheses that accompanies each model indicates the number of days, on average, that the product is available on the market before it is claimed.



New Vehicle Market

Honda CR-V (7.6)

Genesis GV70 (12.2)

Lexus RX 350 (13.0)

Toyota Highlander (13.6)

Toyota Camry (15.1)

Toyota RAV4 hybrid (15.3)

Ford Maverick Hybrid (15.5)

Subaru Forester (17.0)

Toyota Tacoma (17.6)

Subaru Crosstrek (17.7)

Of course, there are popular players like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. Good news for Genesis, which is seeing its GV70 take off quickly. And we understand it; the model is well born. The Ford Maverick Hybrid is another interesting case. Orders are closed for the current year, so the ones that are lying around are going fast.

Used car market

Tesla Model X (28.0)

Honda Insight (28.9)

Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid (29.4)

Tesla Model Y (29.5)

Toyota Prius Prime (32.8)

Mazda3 (sedan) (34.3)

Tesla Model S (34.4)

Tesla Model 3 (34.6)

Chevrolet Volt (35.0)

Ford Mustang Mach-E (35.1)

What we notice here is a strong demand for electrified vehicles. The Volt is no longer in production, but it is still highly coveted. In fact, in the list, only the Mazda3 is not helped by electricity.

For the rest, we leave it to you to come to your own conclusions. It is only interesting to consult this list. It will be even more interesting to compare things in 6 months or a year.