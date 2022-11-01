• Toyota Canada will not be bringing back the C-HR to its lineup in 2023.

• A company representative confirmed the decision via email.

• Toyota hopes to point customers in the small SUV segment to the Corolla Cross.

The Toyota C-HR will not return to the Toyota lineup in Canada in 2023. A company representative confirmed the decision via email sent to Driving.ca.

The small SUV, quirky of appearance and with its origins in the defunct Scion brand, was always an odd fit within the Toyota lineup, but sales were decent enough that it held its spot, until now.

Unlike the newer Corolla Cross, which can be had in either FWD or AWD configuration, the C-HR was only ever offered with front-wheel-drive capability. As well, the hybrid version of the model that’s been available for years in Europe never made it to our market. Those two lacks probably made the demise of the model inevitable, especially once the Corolla Cross arrived at Toyota dealers.

Browse cars for sale available near you

This decision comes even as Toyota readies the next edition of the C-HR for Europe, complete with a new plug-in configuration as part of the offering. European markets are less insistent on AWD vehicles and more apt to go for smaller vehicles in general, so it’s not all that surprising the model will continue on there even as it’s killed off here.

There’s also a house-cleaning element at work here, as Toyota readies to expand its offering of “Beyond Zero” all-electric models in North America. The bZ4X has much talked about (though not yet seen at dealers), and Toyota recently showed the BZ Compact SUV all-electric concept at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Out with the old and in with the new, as they say. And in this case, the singular C-HR was the old.