• Toyota is reportedly working on two more Land Cruiser models, this time with electrified powertrains.

The Land Cruiser SUV returns to the market this year, for the first time since 2021 in the U.S., and since 1996 in Canada.

Toyota isn't stopping there, mind you. As reported by Autocar, the company plans to offer two other Land Cruiser products in the coming years.

Recall that in 2021, the Japanese automaker unveiled the Compact Cruiser EV concept. Two years later, it presented another study, the Land Cruiser Se. As per Autocar, both models are earmarked to head into production as part of a plan by Toyota to broaden the appeal of the Land Cruiser brand and keep it relevant in a new, electrified environment.

The styling of the Compact Cruiser EV echoes the design language of the new 2024 Land Cruiser; it clearly targets younger buyers, as well as those living in the city and suburbs. This strategy ties in with that of other manufacturers who have smaller robust SUVs in the works, for instance Mercedes-Benz with a promised smaller, electric G-Class, and Land Rover, working on a small Defender.

There is speculation in Japan that gasoline and hybrid versions could appear as early as this year, with an electric variant to follow. That version would use the E-TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform currently used for the bZ4X.

We're still speculating, of course - nothing has yet been confirmed by Toyota.

Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept Photo: Toyota

The Land Cruise Se concept is an all-electric vehicle built on a monocoque structure, rather than a ladder frame. The production model will be slightly larger than the Land Cruiser and add a little luxury to those looking for an electric model from Toyota.

This model is believed to be earmarked for a debut in in 2026, year that will mark the 75th anniversary of the Land Cruiser. The SUV will incorporate Toyota's new-generation prismatic cell battery, which will enable electric vehicles to offer a range of around 1,000 km.

Again, it all still needs to be confirmed. Stay tuned.