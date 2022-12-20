Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Acura shares the first images of its upcoming 2024 ZDX Type S SUV

The choice of the ZDX name is questionable, considering its commercial failure a decade ago Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•     Acura has shared the first images of its first electric SUV, the ZDX.

•     This vehicle will be a cousin of the Honda Prologue.

•     The Ultium platform that will receive it was designed by General Motors.

The Honda/Acura group is late to the game when it comes to electrification, but 2023 is when we'll see the first production electric vehicles from the Japanese automaker, with the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX both making their debut.  the ZDX on Acura's side.

Yes, ZDX, the same name that reminds us of the disaster that was Acura's model launched a decade ago. The good news is that the company sold so few of them that hardly anyone remembers them.

Names aside, the important part is that Honda is readying to launch its first electric models. The two SUVs are going to use General Motors' Ultium platform, so we have a good idea of what to expect performance-wise.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S prototype, profile
Photo: Acura
2024 Acura ZDX Type S prototype, rear
Photo: Acura
To whip up interes tin its future EV, Acura has now shared a few images of a test prototype, a 2024 Type S version of its upcoming ZDX. The camouflage outfit keeps a lot hidden, but you can still make out the general profile of the SUV, which will be positioned in the same category as Cadillac's Lyriq. It will be built alongside that model at GM's Tennessee plant.

To get a better idea of the model, a look at the Precision EV concept, unveiled earlier this year, offers a different perspective. The model seen today features a long hood that sits fairly low, while presenting a "boxier" style. Early sketches of the Honda Prologue also show a Pinocchio-like snout.

If the ZDX offers the same powertrains as the Cadillac Lyric, we can anticipate a base version equipped with a 340-hp electric motor installed on the rear-axle. The Type S variant, on the other hand, could adopt a two-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration, just like the Cadillac. In this case, we're talking about a capacity of over 500 hp.

The Cadillac Lyriq's battery size is 102 kWh, which gives it a range of about 500 km.

That's all we know for now, but we'll be following the evolution of this vehicle closely over the next year.

Acura Precision EV concept
Photo: Acura
Acura Precision EV concept, rear
Photo: Acura
