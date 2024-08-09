Monterey Motor Week is fast approaching, culminating in the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. It's always a popular venue for manufacturers to present concepts and production models.

This year, Acura will be part of the party, and Honda's luxury division has just shared an image giving a glimpse of an electric performance concept it will be presenting there.

The automaker didn't share any information about the model, other than to mention that it's a next-generation product. We also know the company won’t be building it on the General Motors Ultium platform used with the ZDX electric SUV. Acura confirmed that this model will be the first to be built at its Ohio plant on the new electric platform it has developed.

As per Acura, the model, an SUV, will define the segment and set new standards. The image shared reveals a receding bezel and roof, culminating in a portion of the tailgate that appears to act as a spoiler. We can see a full-width light, very fashionable at the moment, as are the brand’s name spelled out in letters.

For the rest, we'll just have to wait and see. Monterey Motor Week is scheduled for next week.