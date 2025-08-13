The U.S. Air Force plans to buy two Tesla Cybertrucks to use as targets in live-fire missile tests in New Mexico. The objective: to evaluate the best way to destroy this vehicle, considered by the military to be more resistant than the average vehicle.

According to documents published by the U.S. General Services Administration, the military is seeking a total of 33 vehicles, the majority of which can be sedans, SUVs, or pickup trucks of any make. Two Cybertrucks are specifically required because the Air Force fears that adversaries could use the model for protection in combat situations.

A vehicle deemed more resistant than average

“It has been observed that the Cybertruck does not sustain the usual level of damage during a major impact,” the U.S. Air Force explains dryly in the documents.

Elon Musk has previously touted the Cybertruck as being “bulletproof” and "apocalypse-ready." However, the demonstration of its resistance during the 2019 unveiling turned into a fiasco when its windows shattered on stage.

In 2024, a Chechen warlord released a video of himself driving a Cybertruck equipped with a machine gun, claiming to have then sent it to Russian forces in Ukraine.

| Photo: Tesla

A unique design and technology

According to the U.S. military, the Cybertruck's angular and futuristic silhouette, combined with its unpainted stainless-steel body, distinguishes it from other vehicles made of painted steel or aluminum. Furthermore, its 48-volt electrical architecture is said to offer superior power and efficiency, a technology its rivals are only beginning to explore.

The vehicles supplied to the U.S. Air Force do not need to be functional, but their wheels must be able to turn to allow for towing. The body, windows and mirrors must be intact.

Confidential budget

The planned purchase price for the Cybertrucks remains confidential in the official documents. The base price for the model is around $80,000 USD. Besides the Teslas, the U.S. Air Force plans to target: