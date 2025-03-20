Tesla is recalling 46,096 Cybertrucks in the U.S. and Canada – essentially all of the units produced to date - due to an adhesion problem with the stainless steel exterior panels.

The problem

According to a report published this week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the panels could detach and fall off while the vehicle is on the road, creating an obvious potential safety hazard.

This recall adds to a series of issues that have afflicted the Cybertruck since its launch, confirming the production challenges related to its bold design and the generous use of stainless steel in its design.

Increased risk of accident

The NHTSA report points out the obvious, that an exterior panel flying off the vehicle could become a projectile on the road, significantly increasing the risk of an accident. Although Tesla hasn’t yet released the exact number of incidents related to the defect, the problem is serious enough to require a large-scale recall.

The Tesla Cybertruck, rear | Photo: Tesla

The solution

Remedying the latest issue will require more than an OTA update, however. Tesla will replace the defective panels free of charge through its after-sales service. Affected Cybertruck owners will be contacted to arrange their visit to a workshop.

Tesla leads recall sweepstakes in U.S.

Elon Musk's company, already under the spotlight for its quality and production practices, is leading the recall sweepstakes in the U.S. In 2024, Tesla accounted for 21 percent of all recalls in the U.S. in the first three quarters of the year, according to BizzyCar, a recall management specialist.

However, most of Tesla's technical problems are corrected remotely via over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

While the Cybertruck aims to revolutionize the pickup market, these design problems recall that large-scale innovation can lead to major technical challenges. Despite these recalls, Tesla continues to assert its model, relying on its software updates and its vast service network.