The Automobile Journalists’ Association of Canada (AJAC) announced the category winners of its 2020 Best Vehicles awards at the Montreal Auto Show late last week, as voted on by its members. These are winners chosen in 12 categories that span different segments of cars, SUVs and pickup trucks.

The announcement means that 10 auto manufacturers are now in the running to receive one of the overall titles, 2020 Canadian Car of the Year and 2020 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year. Subaru, FCA (Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles) and Porsche lead the way with two models each in the running, while the two brands that took home the big prizes last year, Mazda and Kia, each have one vehicle nominated for a final award. These will be announced at the Toronto auto show next month.

There are, as well, two models that have been chosen category winners for the second year running, and these belong to FCA and Jaguar and were chosen in the Best EV and Best Premium EV categories.

In all, the awards process counted 51 models at the outset. The AJAC then tabulated votes from just over 1,200 ballots received from members.

"AJAC's Canadian Car of the Year category award winners are those vehicles deemed by our members to be the cars, SUVs, and trucks that are best suited to the realities of driving in Canada." - Stephanie Wallcraft, President of AJAC

The 2020 Canadian Car of the Year and 2020 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year winners will be revealed on February 13 during the opening ceremonies for the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto. The latter category includes pickup trucks.

After that, we’ll learn the identities of the 2020 Canadian Green Car of the Year and 2020 Canadian Green Utility Vehicle of the Year winners when they are announced at the Vancouver International Auto Show on March 25.

Here is the full list of category winners that will vie for the big prizes to be announced in Toronto and Vancouver.

Best Small Car in Canada for 2020: Mazda Mazda3

Best Large Car in Canada for 2020: Subaru Legacy

Best Small Premium Car in Canada for 2020: Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Best Sports-Performance Car in Canada for 2020: Toyota Supra

Best Premium Sports-Performance Car in Canada for 2020: Porsche 911 Carrera

Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020: Subaru Outback

Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020: Kia Telluride

Best Small Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020: Volvo XC40

Best Mid-Size Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020: Porsche Cayenne

Best Pick-up in Canada for 2020: Ram 1500 EcoDiesel

Best EV in Canada for 2020: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (Repeat winner)

Best Premium EV in Canada for 2020: Jaguar I-PACE (Repeat winner)