Montreal 2026: AJAC Announces Finalists for 2026 Canadian Vehicles of the Year

Isabelle Havasy and Jesse Caron of AJAC | Photo: D.Boshouwers
Derek Boshouwers
 Among the “12 best vehicles of 2026” as AJAC is touting them, we find three Hyundais, two Toyotas, two Porsches and… two Lucids.

Montreal, QC - The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) has shortened the list of vehicles in the running for its Canadian Vehicles of the Year to 12 finalists, spread evenly across the four categories of the awards.

Among the “12 best vehicles in Canada for 2026” as AJAC is touting them, we find three Hyundais, two Toyotas, two Porsches and… two Lucids. The finalists were chosen from among some 400 eligible vehicles by AJAC’s journalists from across the country, with the condition that they had to have driven every vehicle being voted on. Eligible meant those models newly designed, recently refreshed or carried over from the previous model-year.

The finalists, before the unveilings
The finalists, before the unveilings | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The winners in each of the categories will be revealed at the Canadian International AutoShow (CIAS) in Toronto next February 12. Here are the finalists as announced today in Montreal:

AJAC 2026 Canadian Car of the Year

- Honda Civic
- Hyundai Elantra
- Porsche 911 Carrera

Honda Civic
Honda Civic | Photo: D.Boshouwers
Ford Maverick
Ford Maverick | Photo: D.Boshouwers

AJAC 2026 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

- Ford Maverick
- Hyundai Palisade
- Toyota RAV4

Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid
Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid | Photo: D.Boshouwers

AJAC 2026 Canadian Electric Car of the Year

- Lucid Air
- Porsche Taycan
- Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid

Kia EV9
Kia EV9 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year

- Hyundai Ioniq 9
- Kia EV9
- Lucid Gravity

Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9 | Photo: D.Boshouwers
Porsche Taycan
Porsche Taycan | Photo: D.Boshouwers
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra | Photo: D.Boshouwers
Toyota RAV4
Toyota RAV4 | Photo: D.Boshouwers
Hyundai Palisade
Hyundai Palisade | Photo: D.Boshouwers
Porsche 911 Carrera
Porsche 911 Carrera | Photo: D.Boshouwers
| Photo: D.Boshouwers
