2022 Auto123.com Awards: And the Winners Are…!

The Auto123 Awards rewarding the best vehicles in each major category have been around for many years, but this is only the second presentation we’ve put on in the spring. Most publications do the exercise in the fall, before the new model-year is truly under way. But as many new models continue to arrive on the market with some delay, we decided to wait patiently for them so we could make more informed choices. In other words, we figured we should actually drive the models before passing judgement on them!

22 in '22

Last week, you may seen our presentation of the finalists in each of our 22 carefully worked-out categories. Now it's time to reveal the big winners. Once again, the votes were close, which can sometimes be unfair to some very good-quality vehicles. That can’t be helped, of course, and in fact, this is a testament to the good work being put in by manufacturers. Automakers may be having trouble getting new models into the hands of buyers, but the quality of what they’re making is higher than ever.

Hurt feelings be what they be, but votes are votes and we went with the majority. As far as we know, democracy still has its place. So without further ado, here’s our gallery of big winners for 2022, with a few words about each winner.

2022 Subcompact/Compact Car of the Year: Honda Civic

Last year, the Honda Civic wasn't that much of a contender when it came to the newcomers in the category. But in the past few months, the sedan - the car can also be ordered in hatchback form - has been revived with a sleeker design on the outside, which should silence consumers who didn't like the popular car's very angular approach.

This new generation is very progressive, but its silhouette is likely to age better. What's more, the Civic's interior has been upgraded not only in quality, but also in ambiance. And that's just the beginning, as the new Type R is expected to arrive in Canada in the next few weeks.

2022 Midsize/Full-Size Car of the Year: Subaru Legacy

All three finalists in the midsize/full-size category are available with all-wheel drive, but only one is bound to have that distinct advantage in our winter conditions: the Subaru Legacy.

Prized for its overall quality, its reputation as a durable car and of course its renowned all-wheel-drive system that needs no introduction, the Legacy can also hold its own in the driving-pleasure department thanks to its 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder boxer engine, a unit that's found as well in the latest generation WRX sedan, to give you an idea.