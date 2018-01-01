The two future SUVs in development at Alfa Romeo are gradually coming into focus. Last June the company first announced its intention to grow its portfolio in the segment, but provided almost no details. Now, British magazine Auto Express has dug up some more info regarding the two models.

The Italian automaker’s research and development team is hard at work to create the two models and have them ready to go to market by 2020 or shortly thereafter.

The first will be a smaller-format crossover and do battle against the likes of the Volvo XC40 and the Audi Q3. It will be built on a shorter version of the platform underpinning the Stelvio and the Giulia. The base trim will come with rear-wheel drive while all-wheel drive will be an available option.

Unsurprisingly, the future crossover will run at least partially on some form or other of electric power, and advance Level 3 autonomous driving capability. This means that in certain situations, the driver is not required to do anything.

As for the second planned SUV, it will sit at the other extreme of the segment, and compete against full-size luxury models like the Audi Q7. It will come with an option for three rows of seats, and like the smaller Stelvio, be powered by a hybrid system.

The two models will be essential addition to the Alfa Romeo lineup if the company hopes to attain its sales target of 400,000 units sold in 2022. Any hope of making headway in the world’s two biggest markets, the U.S. and China, is dependent on being able to provide a full product offering in the SUV segment.