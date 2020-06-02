In 2015, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications began to appear in newly redesigned or completely new vehicles. For some time now, a third major application has been making its appearance in a number of models: Amazon Alexa.

General Motors (GM) is officially on board, having announced it will offer customers in Canada the ability to add Amazon Alexa Auto to the multimedia systems of certain new models.

What’s more, GM Canada said Monday that owners of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac models equipped with compatible systems starting with 2018 and later model years will be able to have the voice-activated virtual assistant added to their vehicles.

Customers will be able to link their Amazon Alexa account to their vehicle and access it through the voice-control button on the steering wheel, or via an icon on the touch screen.

In 2018, Amazon launched the Alexa Auto software development package that gave automakers and suppliers a way to integrate Alexa's core functionality with multimedia systems. GM was the first to install Alexa in its U.S. vehicles with this package.

GM stated at the end of 2019 that Alexa Auto would be available for delivery in the United States and would arrive in Canada by mid-2020. Promise kept. Alexa Auto will use 4G LTE connectivity built into the company's vehicles.

Photo: General Motors Amazon Alexa Syste on multimedia screen

Alexa Auto can perform a host of tasks, answer questions and also assist with navigation and point of interest searches. It can also take care of music, podcast playback, management of contacts, etc.; in short, its possibilities are virtually unlimited.

In 2019, research firm eMarketer concluded that 5.8 million Canadians use a smart speaker at least once a month, an increase of 51% over the previous year.