Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Technology

Amazon Alexa to Be Offered in Some GM vehicles in Canada

In 2015, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications began to appear in newly redesigned or completely new vehicles. For some time now, a third major application has been making its appearance in a number of models: Amazon Alexa.

General Motors (GM) is officially on board, having announced it will offer customers in Canada the ability to add Amazon Alexa Auto to the multimedia systems of certain new models.

What’s more, GM Canada said Monday that owners of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac models equipped with compatible systems starting with 2018 and later model years will be able to have the voice-activated virtual assistant added to their vehicles.

Customers will be able to link their Amazon Alexa account to their vehicle and access it through the voice-control button on the steering wheel, or via an icon on the touch screen.

In 2018, Amazon launched the Alexa Auto software development package that gave automakers and suppliers a way to integrate Alexa's core functionality with multimedia systems. GM was the first to install Alexa in its U.S. vehicles with this package.

GM stated at the end of 2019 that Alexa Auto would be available for delivery in the United States and would arrive in Canada by mid-2020. Promise kept. Alexa Auto will use 4G LTE connectivity built into the company's vehicles.

Amazon Alexa Syste on multimedia screen
Photo: General Motors
Amazon Alexa Syste on multimedia screen

Alexa Auto can perform a host of tasks, answer questions and also assist with navigation and point of interest searches. It can also take care of music, podcast playback, management of contacts, etc.; in short, its possibilities are virtually unlimited.

In 2019, research firm eMarketer concluded that 5.8 million Canadians use a smart speaker at least once a month, an increase of 51% over the previous year.

“Now more than ever, we are looking for ways to help our customers stay more connected as they start to get back on the road. Bringing the Alexa experience to our Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles is a prime example of how we are listening to our customers’ feedback and enhancing the ownership experience by offering the voice technology of their choice.”

- Mike Speranzini, director, global connected services and customer experience, GM Canada

You May Also Like

General Motors to Reopen Plants on May 18

General Motors to Reopen Plants on May 18

General Motors announced yesterday that it will restart its Canadian and U.S. plants on May 18. The reopening will be carried out in accordance with strict h...

What Car Companies in Canada Are Doing During the Pandemic

What Car Companies in Canada Are Doing During the Pandemic

In Canada as elsewhere, automakers are facing unprecedented challenges in the face of the current pandemic. Auto123 surveyed Canadian automotive divisions to...

Workers worried about Impala's move from Oshawa to Detroit

Workers worried about Impala's move from Oshawa to Detroit

When General Motors announced yesterday it would be moving production of the next-generation Chevrolet Impala from Oshawa to Detroit, the American plant's em...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Bubba Wallace
FBI Concludes Noose in Bubba Wallace's Garage...
Article
2021 Jaguar I-Pace
Several Improvements for the 2021 Jaguar I-Pace
Article
Bubba Wallace
Hangman’s Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Gara...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford Bronco Debut Will Happen on Birthday of Noted Bronco Driver O.J. Simpson
Ford Bronco Debut Will Happen...
Video
A Yellow Lamborghini Aventador Slams Into… Another Yellow Aventador
A Yellow Lamborghini Aventado...
Video
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1: Power Boosts and Style Upgrades
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1: Pow...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 