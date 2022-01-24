Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

New-Vehicle Owner Satisfaction: Japanese Brands Continue to Lead

There’s more than one survey out there that measures initial customer satisfaction following a new vehicle purchase; in general, the results are often similar. One of the clear trends that emerges shows the relative popularity of Japanese auto brands.

In a nutshell, their customers are more satisfied than others.

However, the results of a new study conducted by the American Customer Satisfaction Index show a tightening of the field, and an overall dip in satisfaction levels. Indeed, these results show a 1.3-percent decline in overall satisfaction among new vehicle owners between 2021 and 2022.

The same was observed by JD Power, whose APEAL study published last month also revealed a decline in satisfaction among new vehicle owners.

Consultez les véhicules à vendre disponibles près de chez vous

2022 Lexus RX
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Lexus RX

It’s mainly the generic brands that have lost some ground, while luxury automakers have progressed in the eyes of their respective customers.

A total of 4,708 randomly selected consumers were surveyed between July 2021 and July 2022. Last year, the overall satisfaction index was at 78 percent, while this year it’s at 77 percent.

Each brand receives an overall score out of 100 points, after different criteria are scored in categories such as reliability, performance, safety, etc.

Among mass-market manufacturers, respondents reported being generally satisfied with those three elements just mentioned (81 percent), but they are less satisfied when it comes to warranties (75 percent) and fuel economy (74 percent).

2022 Toyota Venza
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Toyota Venza

Here are the scores recorded by the various mass-market auto companies. As you can see, the gap between each is small, which means two things: one, you have to take the specific rankings with a grain of salt, and two, they do nonetheless provide a general picture and an interesting comparison tool, especially when comparing the best with the worst.

Subaru (80)
Toyota (80)
Chevrolet (78)
Hyundai (78)
Mazda (78)
Ram (78)
Honda (77)
Buick (77)
Nissan (77)
Volkswagen (77)
Ford (76)
GMC (76)
Jeep (76)
Kia (76)
Dodge (74)
Chrysler (72)
Mitsubishi (72)

2022 Hyundai Kona N-Line
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Hyundai Kona N-Line

For luxury vehicles, customers are satisfied with comfort, interior and safety with respective percentages of 84, 83 and 83 percent. Warranties and fuel economy satisfy only 79 and 76 percent of respondents, respectively.

Lexus (84)
Acura (82)
Audi (82)
Infiniti (82)
Cadillac (80)
Tesla (80)
Mercedes-Benz (79)
BMW (77)
Volvo (76)
Lincoln (75)

For some manufacturers, the news is good, with significant gains being registered. This is the case for Toyota (1 percent), Chevrolet (3 percent), Chrysler (3 percent), Acura (8 percent) and Infiniti (9 percent). But when there are winners, there are bound to be losers, and this year, according to the study, those are Hyundai, Mazda, Volvo and Lincoln (1 percent), as well as Honda (6 percent) and Dodge (5 percent).

Globally, Korean and American companies are rather stable, with fluctuations of about 1 percent.

2022 Acura MDX
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Acura MDX

You May Also Like

Which of Canadians or Americans Are More Willing to Go Electric?

Which of Canadians or Americans Are More Willing to Go El...

Between Canadian and American consumers, which are most ready to switch to an electric model? A survey conducted by J.D. Power Canada leads it to some conclu...

J.D. Power’s 2022 APEAL Study Shows Slight Drop in Overall Satisfaction Among Vehicle Owners

J.D. Power’s 2022 APEAL Study Shows Slight Drop in Overal...

J.D. Power recently released the 2022 edition (the 27th to date) of its U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, which looks at how n...

J.D. Power’s 2022 Initial Quality Study Shows Sharp Decline

J.D. Power’s 2022 Initial Quality Study Shows Sharp Decline

The 2022 Initial Quality study carried out by J.D. Power shows a notable increase in the number of complaints owners have about their new vehicle, due to a n...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The Icon A5 flying car in the skies above the Detroit River
Detroit 2022: A Flying Car Over the Auto Show
Article
2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona
2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona: One Last Spe...
Article
2024 Subaru Crosstrek (Japan)
Subaru Shows Mildly Revised 2024 Crosstrek
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds RST Performance version to its 2023 Tahoe
Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds ...
Video
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen ...
Video
A Hitchless Towing System? Toyota’s On It!
A Hitchless Towing System? To...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 