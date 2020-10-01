They say Canada is a land of two solitudes, and while in many ways that is less and less the case as we advance into the 21st century, for those interested in the automotive domain, there is a comprehensive resource that is widely known in French-speaking Canada, but less so elsewhere in the Great White North. We’re talking about the massive Annuel de l’Automobile guide, published yearly for the past 20 years.

This thick tome serves as a comprehensive guide for Canadian fans and consumers looking at acquiring a new vehicle, or who simply want to be up on all the developments in the industry.

One again this year, the guide is, thanks to the wide-ranging repertoire of car reviews found within, a gold mine of information. Not only does it regroup reviews of current-year models, it also includes second opinions on each vehicle, as well as estimated annual fuel costs, depreciation over three years of ownership, and a “green” ranking system that identifies the most economical models. Detailed analyses are provided of 34 electric vehicle models.

A used-vehicle section

In Canada every year, there are over twice as many transactions involving used vehicles as there for new vehicles. The Annuel offers a section devoted to pre-owned models, which includes tons of reviews and tips regarding the best buys in each price range, but also the models to be avoided.

Given the challenging and extraordinary year auto manufacturers have just experienced, the Annuel de l’automobile’s experts decided to provide an analysis of each automaker’s current status, which looks at upcoming models, models that disappeared in the past year, and the vision each brand has elucidated for the coming decade.

Exclusive reports for the 2021 edition

This year, the book’s founders Michel Crépault and Benoit Charette take a look back at the 20 years of its existence. Readers will also find a report on the revolution building on the horizon regarding electrification of pickup trucks and a guide to buying an EV recharging station for the home.

The 2021 edition of the Annuel de l’automobile is available in stores as of now.