Not to be outdone by Toyota and Mazda and Honda, just to name those, Mitsubishi had its own big reveal at this year's Tokoy Mobility Show: the Elevance Concept, a plug-in hybrid SUV that embodies the next generation of the brand's electrified vehicles.

Its name, a blend of "elevate" and "elegance," summarizes the concept's philosophy well: enhancing refinement without sacrificing the spirit of adventure.

Plug-in hybrid and carbon-neutral fuels

The Mitsubishi Elevance Concept is powered by a plug-in hybrid system capable of running on carbon-neutral fuels such as hydrogen-based e-fuels or biofuels.

The roof is covered with solar panels, which serve as a supplemental energy source to extend the range. A pragmatic approach, designed for modern explorers conscious of reducing their carbon footprint.

Four-motor all-wheel drive

Beneath its robust and fluid body, the Elevance hides the in-house Super All-Wheel Control technology, a four-motor all-wheel drive system that optimizes stability and traction on difficult terrain or in the rain.

This system is complemented by an Active Yaw Control system designed to optimize handling, true to Mitsubishi's reputation in rallying.

AI that acts as a co-pilot and navigator

The concept's interior integrates an intelligent digital assistant. The so-called AI Co-driver system analyzes the driving environment and the driver's physical condition to offer real-time recommendations, like a real rally co-driver.

Mitsubishi says this is a humanized approach to technology that illustrates the commpany’s desire to make AI useful and empathetic, rather than intrusive.

A "Luxe Adventurer" design

The Elevance's stylistic theme, dubbed "Luxe Adventurer," blends robustness and elegance. The concept has a monocoque body with a fluid design, combined with a ribbed structure that evokes the solidity of an exploration frame, while emphasizing the concept's premium character.

A solar-powered trailer, for the glamper in all of us

True to its mission as a modern off-roader, the Elevance Concept is accompanied by a trailer equipped with solar panels on the roof. The trailer transforms into a luxurious sleeping space, just what you need for true glamping. Promises Mitsubishi, the vehicle-trailer combo can “transform any destination into a dream getaway.”

Sustainable adventure according to Mitsubishi

With the Elevance Concept, Mitsubishi wants to show the possibility of reconciling responsible mobility, refined design and the pleasure of exploration.

