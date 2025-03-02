Cost-Cutting Aston Martin to Chop 5 Percent of Workforce

The existence of niche manufacturers is invariably more fragile than the big automakers. When things are going well and sales are strong, so are profits, cash-flow and liquidity. On the other hand, when sales falter, overall stability is more quickly shaken.

Aston Martin, for example, doesn't have a Silverado or a RAV4 to stabilize its revenues. Its exotic models have to sell for it to be profitable.

Which helps explain the UK company’s seven near-bankruptcies over the course of its 112-year history. And now, one more time, the company's situation is not particularly rosy.

Losses

On Thursday of this week, Aston Martin published 2024 financial results, which reveal that its losses, before tax, increased by 48.7 percent to about 323 million USD. Net debt rose by 43 percent to the equivalent of $1.46 billion USD. In terms of sales, the company delivered 6,030 vehicles in 2024, 9 percent fewer than the 6,620 units it moved in 2023.

With a lineup comprising just a handful of models, it's easy to see how sales can decline significantly, especially given that many of the models were renewed two to three years ago. The DBX SUV, for example, did well in its first year or two, bust sales have dipped since then.

Valhalla

What could help the company in 2025 is the arrival, in the second half of the year, of the sporty Valhalla, which has a plug-in hybrid configuration. CEO Adrian Hallmark expects that its launch will push the company into the black in 2025, before taxes. He also expects free cash flow to be positive from the second half of the year onwards.

Nevertheless, in order to help get the carmaker into the black, Hallmark has announced the elimination of 170 jobs, or 5 percent of Aston Martin's total workforce. This move will save the company $31.5 million USD per year.

The company will also slow down its electrification efforts, after having planned to launch several all-electric models by the end of this decade. The delay will deliver additional savings, at least in the short term.

Aston Martin also plans to offer more customization options for its vehicles, as a way of generating additional revenue. We know that buyers of super-luxury cars have the ability to pay, but they particularly like to personalize their ride, to make it as unique as possible.

To be continued in 2025.