Production of the refreshed 2027 Chrysler Pacifica is officially underway at the Windsor Assembly Plant (WAP) in Ontario, as Stellantis put on a production celebration for what marks the latest chapter in the company's long history with minivans.

The Windsor plant was of course where the first “magic wagon” rolled off the assembly line 43 years ago. There have been highs and lows for the Ontario facility since then, but now the newest iteration of the Pacifica arrives at a critical juncture. Faced with rising living costs, a shifting economic climate and mounting competition, Stellantis has given its ultimate family vehicle a visual overhaul and an aggressive pricing strategy.

Plant-floor celebrations like this are always an occasion to display unity, and Stellantis executives and Unifor leadership did their part. Still, Unifor National President Lana Payne called on governments to resolve ongoing tariff challenges and protect domestic auto manufacturing, highlighting the high stakes surrounding the factory's 6,000 workers.

To support the multi-billion-dollar shift toward the flexible STLA Large platform, which now splits assembly lines between minivans and the new Dodge Charger lineup, Windsor recently re-introduced its third production shift, adding 1,700 positions.

| Photo: Stellantis

2027 Chrysler Pacifica – What’s new?

Visually, the 2027 Pacifica aims to command a more premium street presence. It features a redesigned front fascia sporting vertical LED headlamps and a distinctive piano keys illuminated grille. Higher-tier Pinnacle trims gain an exclusive Blue Agave interior with premium copper detailing.

2027 Chrysler Pacifica – Canadian pricing

That’s all fine, but beneath the aesthetic upgrades, the real battlefront for Canadian families is affordability.

In a surprising bid to counter the trend of soaring new-vehicle prices, Stellantis slashed Canadian MSRPs by up to $7,200 on select high-end Limited and Pinnacle models. This positioning places the 2027 Pacifica Select AWD at $57,995. For budget-conscious buyers, the Canadian-exclusive Chrysler Grand Caravan also remains safely under the $50,000 threshold.

On the utility front, the Pacifica retains its segment-exclusive Stow ’n Go seating, but unbundles its technology options. Features like the rear-seat FamCam are now grouped into a standalone Family Tech Group, separate from the main theatre package.

Deliveries of the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica in Canada are set to begin latter this summer.