60 years ago this month, Aston Martin unveiled a model that was to become iconic the world over. The soon-to-be-legendary DB5 made its debut at the 1963 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Of course, its use by a certain fictional secret agent by the name of Bond, James Bond, contributed to its aura. The car was first seen in one of the series' classic early entries, Goldfinger.

Back in 1963, the new DB5 was a replacement for the DB4, launched in the late 1950s. The 4 had been a success for Aston Martin, but without a Bond boost. Aesthetically, the DB4 resembles the DB5, but a closer look reveals a very different treatment, particularly in the headlights.

The 1963 Aston Martin DB5, front Photo: Aston Martin

The DB5 was conceptually more modern. But especially, it took an enormous step forward mechanically. Its new engine, a 4.0L in-line 6-cylinder, offered 282 hp, 40 more than the DB4's 3.7L block, also an in-line 6-cylinder. The DB5's top speed was around 250 km/h, impressive for its time.

Production of the DB5 lasted just two years at Aston Martin's former Newport Pagnell plant, after which the company replaced it with the DB6, which closely resembled it.

A total of 887 coupes, 123 convertibles and 12 station wagons were built. This was a limited production run, which means that on today's market, the remaining DB5s are worth their weight in gold.

If you're dreaming of getting your hands on one, you'll have to dip into your reserves, as prices generally oscillate between $1 million and $2 million CAD. You can always go for a DB6, which can be found in excellent condition for between $150,000 and $200,000.

The 1963 Aston Martin DB5 and 2024 Aston Martin DB12 Photo: Aston Martin

The 1963 Aston Martin DB5 and 2024 Aston Martin DB12, in profile Photo: Aston Martin

1963 Aston Martin DB5, three-quarters rear Photo: Aston Martin

1963 Aston Martin DB5, steering wheel, dash Photo: Aston Martin

1963 Aston Martin DB5 and 2024 Aston Martin DB12, front grilles Photo: Aston Martin

1963 Aston Martin DB5, badging Photo: Aston Martin