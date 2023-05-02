Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Aston Martin to Offer Brand New Engines For Its Classic Models

The addition of engines and transmissions will make it easier than ever to rebuild an Aston Martin. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

- Aston Martin will offer genuine engines and transmissions to revive its older models. 
- The company already offers several mechanical components for restorers. 
- All parts offered will be authenticated, which will allow the old Aston Martins to retain their value. 

Owning a classic car always brings with it some concerns, especially when it comes to mechanical reliability. And the rarer and more exotic the model, the more problematic it seems. 

The most beautiful cars in automotive history are often the most temperamental. 

This is the case with the classics that Aston Martin has offered over the decades. The case of the famous DB5 is interesting in this respect, as the model is considered by experts to be anything but reliable. Even back then, it was described as tricky. 

But things could change. Aston Martin Works, the company's historic division, is bringing vintage engines and transmissions back into production with all the factory documentation that owners of old Aston Martins need to continue entering their cars in Concours d'Elegance. 

For the Aston Martin DB4, DB5, DB6 and select V8 models, owners can obtain original engine blocks, cylinder heads, transmissions and other major components, all rebuilt to original specifications.

“Working with the exceptional engineers both here and at Aston Martin’s Gaydon headquarters, key parts suppliers were tasked with developing these new components," said Paul Spires, President of Aston Martin Works, in a statement.

One of the suppliers Aston Martin Works is working with is ZF, which has helped rebuild the original transmissions for the first time since the 1970s.

All "new" original engines and transmissions are accompanied by the necessary documentation to prove their authenticity. 

Aston Martin Works already offered parts for classic cars such as shock absorbers, suspension parts, brake parts and body parts. The carburetors, fuel pumps and other mechanical parts were also available. With the addition of engines and transmissions, it has never been easier for owners of old Astons to upgrade their cars while keeping them original. This detail is critical to maintaining the value of the car. Yes, an original model will always be more valuable, but a version rebuilt with original parts will always be more valuable than one kept alive with non-Aston Martin components.

